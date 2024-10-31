WATCH: Video shows voting machine refusing to let voter select Trump

By Andrew Powell

Dominion voting machine (video screenshot)
A shocking video was posted to social media Thursday showing a Kentucky voter in Laurel County unable to choose former President Donald Trump on the voting machine he was using to cast his ballot.

The video shows the man repeatedly trying to select Trump, and every time he does, it switches to Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris.

An update from Laurel County Clerk Tom Brown stated the “malfunctioning” machine had been taken out of action but officials were unable to recreate the issue experienced by the voter.

