Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says there is a “NATIONWIDE ISSUE with Dominion Voter Access Terminals,” preventing voters from making certain selections. According to her office, this “programming issue” CANNOT be fixed, and voters are being forced to deal with it.

NEW: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says there is a “NATIONWIDE ISSUE with Dominion Voter Access Terminals,” preventing voters from making certain selections. Of course there is According to her office, this “programming issue” CANNOT be fixed, and voters are… pic.twitter.com/O6HPChDMbK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 30, 2024

A shocking video was posted to social media Thursday showing a Kentucky voter in Laurel County unable to choose former President Donald Trump on the voting machine he was using to cast his ballot.

The video shows the man repeatedly trying to select Trump, and every time he does, it switches to Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris.

BREAKING – Kentucky voting machines are REFUSING to let voters select Donald Trump’s name, automatically selecting Kamala Harris instead. WATCH pic.twitter.com/ufOo3FtqnL — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 31, 2024

An update from Laurel County Clerk Tom Brown stated the “malfunctioning” machine had been taken out of action but officials were unable to recreate the issue experienced by the voter.

UPDATE – The ballot machine in Laurel County, Kentucky, is now offline awaiting inspection by the Attorney General, according to County Clerk Tony Brown. They claim they were unable to replicate the results in the video. pic.twitter.com/cgo1YrQLMt — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 31, 2024