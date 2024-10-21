Israel/Middle East Morning Brief

On Sunday night, the IAF conducted a series of targeted, intelligence-based strikes against dozens of facilities and sites used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to finance its terrorist activities against the State of Israel.

⚡ Breaking: After Israel sent a warning to the residents of Beirut, Air Force planes began attacking Hezbollah’s targets in the suburb. ⚡The explosions are heard all over Lebanon and the secondary explosions of Iran’s missiles cause the flames to rise. pic.twitter.com/nhwOFgVaHc — tzachi dado צחי דדו ️ (@UsBnnxVURfS4lPJ) October 20, 2024

Israeli Druze colonel killed in Gaza fighting

The commander of the Israel Defense Force’s 401st Armored Brigade, Col. Ehsan Daqsa, was killed during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday. He is one of the most senior officers to fall in the offensive against Hamas terrorists.

Explosive testimony admits Hezbollah bribed UNIFIL ‘peacekeeping force’

Captured terrorists confirm they paid UNIFIL to use their outposts against Israel and even use their surveillance cameras to spy on IDF positions.

Nova Music Festival survivor commits suicide on 22nd birthday

Shirel Golan, a survivor of the Nova Music Festival massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, during which she witnessed several of her friends be killed, took her own life on her 22nd birthday in her apartment on Sunday – having struggled with severe PTSD over the last year.

7 Azerbaijani immigrants to Israel accused of spying for Iran

In what might be one of the most serious breaches of Israeli security in a long while, there are reports seven Israelis, all of whom immigrated from Azerbaijan, have been spying for Iran for the past two years. They are suspected of photographing Israeli military bases including those struck in the Oct. 1 Iranian ballistic missile strike.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu celebrates his 75th birthday

Happy Birthday Bibi Netanyahu. The only world leader fighting terrorism right now. God bless pic.twitter.com/WgQG5W2wkB — Pat Wales #IStandWithCatherine (@patnaturalaging) October 20, 2024

Report: Arab countries offered Sinwar safe passage out of Gaza at beginning of war

“I know my fate, and it is martyrdom. I will continue to fight until the last breath against the Zionist enemy.” – Yahya Sinwar pic.twitter.com/lFDybOn4Gj — Legitimate Targets (@LegitTargets) October 19, 2024

The Wall Street Journal reported Arab negotiators offered recently eliminated Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar safe passage out of Gaza near the beginning of the war, but he refused, apparently assessing both Hezbollah and Iran would join more forcefully to destroy Israel.

PA leader Abbas eulogizes ‘great national leader’ Sinwar

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas publicly mourned the death on Friday of Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar. Abbas eulogized the slain Sinwar saying, the “Palestine Liberation Organization expresses its condolences to the Palestinian people and all national factions on the martyrdom of the great national leader.”

U.S. confirms THAAD anti-ballistic missile system is in place and operational on Israeli soil

The United States has rapidly deployed its advanced Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system to Israel, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed on Monday. This deployment comes as Israel considers its response to Iran’s recent missile attack.

ICC prosecutor Khan accused of sexual harassment

The International Criminal Court’s special prosecutor Karim Khan has become embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal following an accusation from a woman working as his secretary, which reportedly “left her in tears.” Khan denied any wrongdoing, claiming he was the victim of a “smear campaign.”

Growing fears of increased Iranian influence in Jordan

One of the most undernoted aspects of the war, which Hamas’ invasion of southern Israel unleashed, is the growing malevolent influence of Iran on matters Jordanian. Not only are Iranian-smuggled weapons making their way into Judea and Samaria, Tehran seems to be trying to undermine the Hashemite kingdom, too.