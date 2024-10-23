Kamala Harris already has taken widespread criticism, except from Democrats of course, for her total rejection of Christianity at a recent rally.

Two college students, apparently offended by her agenda to wantonly kill the unborn through her abortion campaign, shouted out “Jesus is Lord” and “Christ is King.”

She reacted instantly, telling them they were at the wrong rally.

“She’s saying ‘Jesus is Lord’ does not belong here,” Messianic rabbi Jonathan Cahn, author of the bestselling “The Harbinger” and nearly a dozen others, explained in a new video, a video that collected nearly 90,000 views in just the first four hours online.

He explained Harris’ statement could be considered to cover herself, her rally, the party, and party’s platform.

“What is she doing? Mocking them for simply saying ‘Jesus is Lord’ and “Christ King.'”

Before now, in America’s history, such comments would be considered heresy and blasphemy.

One of the targeted students, he pointed out, explained that Harris sarcastically waved at him and gave him an “evil smirk.”

He explained Harris’ words were “words that the anti-Christ will say in one form or another,” the anti-Christ being the essence of evil prophesied in the Bible to come onto the earth during its last days.

The people at the rally aligned with Harris’ perspective, he said, pushing at, assaulting, insulting and kicking out the two students.

He noted the Bible predicts in the last days a “great falling away” with the rise of the anti-Christ as the society moves from a Christian foundation, through non-Christian, into what he believes is now at hand, an anti-Christian society.

Harris, of course, “doesn’t know what she’s going,” he said. However, “This is the future that Kamala Harris and her campaign are fighting for.”

He noted how far away from Christianity the Democrat Party has moved, pointing out that the party nominee for president in 1952, Adlai Stevenson, ended his acceptance speech with a quote from the Bible, “I shall always try to do justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with my God.”

WND previously reported on the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris regime, in which they’ve described conservative Catholic groups, parents concerned about radical leftist indoctrination in public schools and pro-life adherents as possible terrorists. They’ve sent grandmothers to prison for opposing abortion with their actions. They’ve tried to force all doctors, including those with moral objections to killing unborn children, into the nation’s massive abortion industry. They want taxpayers to fund the industry of death, where the intention is that one of every two patients ends up dead. Religious objections to taking an experimental COVID vax? You’re fired! Same if you don’t abide by the extremist LGBT ideology that men can suddenly become women, just by saying so.

CatholicVote said her comments expose “her vile hatred toward Christians once again by ridiculing a rallygoer for invoking the name of God.”

And U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., warned, “Two-thirds of America is Christian. One fourth of America is Catholic. Kamala has made it clear that she DOES NOT want YOUR vote.”

WND reported on Harris’ comments, and then JD Vance’s response.

JD Vance’s response wasn’t the same.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk posted Vance’s comment online:

Vance was commenting on the times that Harris is discounted or disregarded, even belittled, faith.

Someone in the crowd shouted, “Jesus is King,” and he responded, “That’s right. Jesus is King.”

Harris’ attack on Christians was stunning:

Ben Carson, formerly the chief of Housing and Urban Development, quoted from a Bible verse that states, “Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh.”

“She didn’t have time to think about what she was going to say,” Carson told the crowd, Just the News reported. “She just said what is in her heart. So maybe she is the one who doesn’t belong.”