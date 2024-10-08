Kamala Harris can’t think of anything she would have done differently than Joe Biden.

That, apparently, defines her plans for America for the next four years if she’s elected.

On a sympathetic and supportive television interview, she was asked about that specific subject.

After all, she’s been campaigning on how voters are ready to “turn the page” and to “move on” from the most recent administration, which would be Joe Biden and her.

“If anything, you would have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?”

“There is not a thing that comes to mind,” she said.

“If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?” KAMALA: “There is not a thing that comes to mind.” pic.twitter.com/kvS3zkMc4p — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2024

JD Vance had an immediate comment ready for that.

“In her defense, I’m not sure she can think of ANYTHING off the top of her head.”

.@JDVance: The View asked Kamala Harris one thing you would do differently than Joe Biden. You know what she says? “I can’t think of anything off the top of my head.” In her defense, I’m not sure she can think of anything off the top of her head. pic.twitter.com/Q6db3f69Nz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 8, 2024

One person on social media explained, “Maybe she was just trying to give her brain a warm-up lap before tackling that question. It’s tough when your thoughts are on a coffee break!”

But the fact is she’s been campaigning as if she is a new and promising candidate with new ideas. In fact, she’s had nearly four years to implement her solutions for America, and has not brought any to fruition.

In fact, Biden has confirmed she was an integral part of his administration’s decisions that left Americans with 21% inflation, massive costs for food and fuel, a deteriorating international reputation with multiple wars on the horizon and a catastrophe at the southern border, where millions of illegal aliens essentially have been invited in by Biden and Harris.

CNN absolutely DEMOLISHES Kamala Harris for saying there is “NOTHING” she would have done differently than Biden: “I’m surprised frankly that she doesn’t have more to say about this given that she and her campaign know this is one of the main questions voters have about her.” pic.twitter.com/O1lFpHyogF — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) October 8, 2024

Trump pointed out the failing in Harris’ argument during the presidential debate.

“Why hasn’t she done it” already, he wondered about her plans. “She’s been there for three and a half years.”