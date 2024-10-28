A church in west Philadelphia has turned over its pulpit to Kamala Harris to use for a political rally, and despite at least one heckler who objected to her leftist agenda, she delivered a message that appeared to claim an endorsement from God. Sort of.

It is the Gateway Pundit that explained she said it is a religious duty to vote, and “casting a ballot for her was aligned with God’s will.”

“In just nine days, we have the power to decide the fate of our nation for generations to come. And on this beautiful Sunday morning, I am reminded God expects us to help Him. We got work to do,” she said.

That included using feet to walk to the polls, she said.

Kamala is at a Philadelphia church this morning, where some in the the audience began to heckle her as she awkwardly smiles. She also broke out a new, fake accent. pic.twitter.com/EPoOYaJwzq — Melissa Hallman (@dotconnectinga) October 27, 2024

Harris just days earlier had ridiculed two of her rally attendees who shouted out that “Jesus is Lord1”

She told them they were at the wrong rally, they should go somewhere else.

The report noted that when the heckler confronted Harris at the church, security escorted that person out of the Harris rally even as she was insisting that every voice counts.

Vice President Harris at Philadelphia church service: “I see faith in action everywhere I go. I see a nation determined to turn the page. I see Americans who are ready to bend the arc of history toward justice… When I think about the days ahead and the God we serve, I am… pic.twitter.com/LbPjLz2dko — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 27, 2024

Further, online, there were demands that the IRS revoke the tax exempt status of the church, the Church of Christian Compassion part of the American Baptist conference, because of the politicking it allowed by Harris.

Tax-exempted organizations, under the IRS rules, are not allowed to engage in politics.

The report explained her anti-faith reaction earlier when a heckler confronted her about her agenda of destroying the unborn through abortion.

“A Christian attendee, Luke Polaske, bravely stood up and proclaimed, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ only to be mocked by Harris herself, who coldly replied, ‘I think you’re at the wrong rally.'”

The report said, “The crowd erupted in cheers and laughter, and Harris, with an air of smugness, added, ‘Try the smaller one down the street.'”

Harris also promoted the “power of the black church,” and, repeatedly said that “joy cometh in the morning,” trying to restore to her campaign the “joy” pundits explained was with her following the Democrat convention, but which since has faded as President Donald Trump has pulled even, or even ahead, of her in the polling.

And WND reported when a controversial former Roman Catholic archbishop, Carlo Maria Vigano, who was the Vatican’s ambassador to the U.S. from 2011 until 2016, described Kamala Harris as “an infernal monster who obeys Satan.”

The election this year is, in fact, described by many as a spiritual fight, what with the likelihood Harris would push harder for the Biden-Harris administration’s top agenda items of abortion for all and transgenderism, including body mutilations, for children, both industries opposed by most Christians.

Vigano, in an open letter to Catholics, explained there’s no question that they should vote for Trump.

He said voters in just days must decide “between two radically opposed ways of conceiving the government of your Nation.”

Vigano, excommunicated this year, said, “The choice is between a conservative President, who is paying with his very life for his fight against the deep state, and an infernal monster who obeys Satan.

“For a Catholic, there can be no question: voting for Kamala Harris is morally inadmissible and constitutes a very grave sin. Nor is it morally possible to abstain, because in this war declaring oneself neutral means allying oneself with the enemy.”

Vigano ran into trouble inside the politics of the Catholic community for his criticisms of Pope Francis, a liberal whose leftist pronouncements often have stunned the community, and the “modern” reforms in the church.