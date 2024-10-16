Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday on a radio show hosted in Detroit that she has been clear about the need for reparations to be “studied,” noting she sees the “disparities” black Americans face.

Harris appeared on Charlamagne Tha God’s popular show, “The Breakfast Club,” to discuss her policy platform and take questions from residents of the key swing state. During the town hall-style interview, grassroots group founder Zeek Williams pressed Harris about her stance on reparations and how she plans to address issues affecting the black community.

“With all that black Americans have been through and contribute to the success of America, I feel that there should be an in depth investigation or evaluation of the lack of resources and current living conditions in black communities nationwide. My question to you is, what’s your stance on reparations?” Williams asked.

“We all know that America became great off the backs of free black labor. How progressive are you on making it a priority and righting America’s wrongs,” Williams continued. “It’s understood that you are running for president for all people of America, asking for specifics for black communities doesn’t mean don’t do for others, but black Americans are heavily asked to vote Democrat in every election for over half a century, with very little in return. What are your plans to address these very important issues and change that narrative?”

Harris’ campaign on Monday unveiled a new proposal to provide black men “with the tools to achieve financial freedom, lower costs to better provide for themselves and their families, and protect their rights,” as polls show former President Donald Trump gaining within the once-Democratic strong voting bloc. In response to the Detroit local, Harris stated that while she is running for “all Americans,” she does have “clear eyes” on the issues facing black Americans.

“So to your point, yes, I am running to be a president for all Americans. That being said, I do have clear eyes about the disparities that exist and the context in which they exist, meaning history to your point,” Harris said. “So my agenda, well, first of all, on the point of reparations, it has to be studied. There’s no question about that. And I’ve been very clear about that position.”

WATCH:

Harris continued by outlining her proposals for black Americans, focusing on issues like housing, tax deductions, loans for black small businesses and health care for black men.

Despite Harris appearing to endorse reparations for descendants of slaves during her 2020 presidential run and time in the senate, her campaign has received backlash for its lack of details on Harris’ stance over the issue since she became the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. Recent polls show the vice president slipping among black voters, especially black men, prompting her campaign to adopt new tactics.

The Harris campaign held a rally in Pennsylvania on Oct. 10, with former President Barack Obama urging black men to support the Democratic candidate. Before speaking, Obama warned supporters backstage that Harris was trailing in “turnout” numbers compared to his campaigns, particularly within the black community.

Recent data from the Howard University Initiative on Public Opinion shows that Trump’s support among black men has surged to 16%, with an additional September NAACP poll finding that more than one-quarter of young black men, among 1,000 registered black voters surveyed, said they would support Trump over Harris.

Michigan’s polling data average from RealClearPolling currently shows Trump leading by one point, as he holds 48.4% support leaving Harris with 47.4%.

