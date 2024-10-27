WATCH: Kamala gets heckled at church, says voting for her fulfills God’s expectation ‘for us to help Him’

By Danielle Wallace, Fox News

(Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) — Vice President Harris was interrupted by a heckler while she was speaking in a Pennsylvania church on Sunday meant to highlight her faith in the battleground state nine days before Election Day.

From the lectern at the Church of Christian Compassion in West Philadelphia, Harris was referencing the biblical story of the Apostle Paul when someone began shouting. Harris stopped speaking and clapped, as the church band sounded music to drown out the heckler, who was not captured on event cameras.

“That’s why we fight for democracy,” Harris repeated as the heckler was escorted out.

