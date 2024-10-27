(FOX NEWS) — Vice President Harris was interrupted by a heckler while she was speaking in a Pennsylvania church on Sunday meant to highlight her faith in the battleground state nine days before Election Day.

Kamala is at a Philadelphia church this morning, where some in the the audience began to heckle her as she awkwardly smiles. She also broke out a new, fake accent. pic.twitter.com/EPoOYaJwzq — Melissa Hallman (@dotconnectinga) October 27, 2024

From the lectern at the Church of Christian Compassion in West Philadelphia, Harris was referencing the biblical story of the Apostle Paul when someone began shouting. Harris stopped speaking and clapped, as the church band sounded music to drown out the heckler, who was not captured on event cameras.

Vice President Harris at Philadelphia church service: “I see faith in action everywhere I go. I see a nation determined to turn the page. I see Americans who are ready to bend the arc of history toward justice… When I think about the days ahead and the God we serve, I am… pic.twitter.com/LbPjLz2dko — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 27, 2024

“That’s why we fight for democracy,” Harris repeated as the heckler was escorted out.