Under the Biden-Harris administration, the United States has become a “garbage can for the world,” former President Donald Trump said at a campaign rally Thursday in Tempe, Arizona.

“When [Vice President Kamala Harris] came in, she deliberately dismantled our border and threw open the gates … to an invasion of criminal migrants from prisons and jails, from insane asylums and mental institutions, from all over the world,” Trump said.

“We’re a dumping ground, were like a garbage can for the world,” he said, adding that was the first time he had ever used that phrasing.

In September, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that more than 662,000 criminal illegal aliens have been released into the interior of the U.S. Among those, 435,719 had already been convicted of a crime, with 226,847 more facing pending criminal charges.

“Kamala’s migrant invasion, given to us through gross incompetence, disqualifies her from even thinking about being president,” Trump said.

Under the Biden-Harris administration, at least 99 illegal aliens on America’s terrorist watchlist have been released into the United States, according to a congressional report. It has been estimated that more than 10 million illegal immigrants have entered the U.S. under the current administration, and remain in the country.

Presuming victory on Nov. 5, Trump pledged to a cheering crowd that his presidency would end the “migrant invasion” and bring about “the restoration of our country.”

“We will stop all illegal immigration,” he said.

“We will stop all illegal immigration,” Trump tells voters in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/0o1E0XTIHs — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) October 24, 2024

While speaking in Arizona, Trump was critical of the corporate media, calling them the “enemy of the people.” He explained that the outlets that stream his rallies don’t move their cameras to show the “great clips” he plays on a large screen for the crowd.

Most Americans have no trust at all in the media—and for good reason. Trump is stating the obvious. But go ahead and keep defending your biggest cheerleaders in the corrupt corporate media. https://t.co/DmeyrxqTCd — Rob Bluey (@RobertBluey) October 24, 2024

Trump went on to discuss the economy, pledging to end taxes on tip, and promised to reinvigorate American energy production through fracking and drilling. He also said he would keep men out of women’s sports, defend the freedom of speech, and protect the Second Amendment.

TRUMP: “We will keep men out of women’s sports. Can you believe it? Who would have thought you’d have to say that.” pic.twitter.com/K6HKK97fsJ — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) October 24, 2024

Arizona is one of seven swing states in the 2024 presidential election, and polls show Trump and Harris neck and neck in the state. A Marist Poll published Thursday reports Trump leading with 50% of the vote to Harris’ 49%.

Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, is expected to largely determine which candidate wins the border state’s 11 electoral votes.

[Editor’s note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!