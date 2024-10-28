WATCH: Kamala’s VP pick Tim Walz had a secret fling with daughter of top Chinese Communist official

By Ben Ashford, Daily Mail

Jenna Wang (Courtesy)
Jenna Wang

(DAILY MAIL) — Tim Walz had a secret fling with the daughter of a high-ranking Communist official during his 1989 teaching stint in China, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

Jenna Wang, 59, claims the VP hopeful showered her with gifts and seduced her at his poky staff accommodation at No. 1 High School in Foshan, Guangdong Province.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The lovers could not risk holding hands or showing affection in public because Wang’s dad was a high-ranking figure in the Chinese Communist Party who would disown her for fraternizing with a westerner.

Read the full story ›

2024 ElectionAsiaElectionScandals

Leave a Comment