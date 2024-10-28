(DAILY MAIL) — Tim Walz had a secret fling with the daughter of a high-ranking Communist official during his 1989 teaching stint in China, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

Jenna Wang, 59, claims the VP hopeful showered her with gifts and seduced her at his poky staff accommodation at No. 1 High School in Foshan, Guangdong Province.

The lovers could not risk holding hands or showing affection in public because Wang’s dad was a high-ranking figure in the Chinese Communist Party who would disown her for fraternizing with a westerner.