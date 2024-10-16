(GOOD MORNING AMERICA) — Hundreds of people gathered outside the WK Kellogg headquarters in Michigan on Tuesday calling for the company to hold up its promise to remove artificial dyes from its breakfast cereals sold in the U.S.

Nearly 10 years ago, Kellogg’s, the maker of Froot Loops and Apple Jacks, committed to removing such additives from its products by 2018.

Concerned citizens led by @thefoodbabe, @calleymeans and others gather in Battle Creek, Michigan—home of Kellogg’s HQ—to deliver a petition signed by 417,000+ Americans demanding they REMOVE artificial dyes and colors from their cereals. MAHA! pic.twitter.com/EbRZkHU5Sq — American Values (@AV24org) October 15, 2024

While Kellogg’s has done so in other countries including Canada, which now makes Froot Loops with natural fruit juice concentrates, the cereals sold in the U.S. still contain both food dyes and a chemical preservative.