JERUSALEM – Mere days after outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden requested Israel tone down its strikes on Hezbollah terrorists in Beirut, Iran’s Lebanese proxy launched what is suspected to have been a Russian-made drone, which impacted in Israel’s Binyamin region.

At least 67 people are known to have been wounded, and early reports suggest at least 4 or 5 people are in a critical condition and may have been killed.

Two drones were launched, with the Israeli Navy succeeding in taking out one over the sea.

The second, however, which did not set off the incoming alert siren, traveled approximately 25 miles to the south-east of Haifa and impacted at an army base at which new recruits go to train. A Hezbollah source told Al-Jazeera: “We attacked the Binyamina area with a swarm of drones, our capabilities are strong and capable of reaching deep into Israel.”

Some 15 people were moderately wounded with many of the remainder lightly hurt in the drone attack. Most were taken to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera. Others were taken to Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan, Rambam Hospital in Haifa, and Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

Rumors also began to circulate during the night Sunday that IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi had been assassinated, propagated by X Spaces host Mario Nawfal, who has more than 3 million followers.

However, there has been absolutely no corroborating evidence to suggest this is in any way correct.

