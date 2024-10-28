Democrats, for years already, have claimed, wildly, that President Donald Trump is a “Hitler.” They insist that he’s a “fascist,” and that’s essentially their only articulable reason why he shouldn’t be elected.

Longtime failed Democrat presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton was interviewed just days ago, and cited her own book, and other officials who align with her, as confirmation of that.

And then she sought to push on American people that Trump was re-acting a 1939 Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden with his event over the weekend.

That was all “news” to MSNBC:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The network, delivering a long list of its political propaganda points to Americans, spent its reporting time making comparisons between the two events, then reporting as if the suggestions were not its own.

“Donald Trump’s extreme rhetoric and rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City has drawn comparisons to when supporters of Hitler packed the Garden in 1939,” the network posted.

It was the Daily Mail, one of the largest publications in the world, that said the network “shockingly” edited in images of the actual Nazi rally into the coverage of Trump’s campaign event, which featured a star-studded list of supporters, packed the house with almost 20,000 fans, and, according to police, had tens of thousands of fans waiting outside.

WND had reported only days ago that Democrats chose the “Hitler” epithet to insult and damage Trump, and potentially spark violence if he’s elected, as in a civilized society, what else should happen if a “Hitler” is elected.

But even in the battle for insults, they lost.

That happened when controversial former Roman Catholic archbishop, Carlo Maria Vigano, who was the Vatican’s ambassador to the U.S. from 2011 until 2016, described Kamala Harras as “an infernal monster who obeys Satan.”

The election this year is, in fact, described by many as a spiritual fight, what with the likelihood Harris would push harder for the Biden-Harris administration’s top agenda items of abortion for all and transgenderism, including body mutilations, for children.

Vigano, in an open letter to Catholics, explained there’s no question that they should vote for Trump.

WATCH: Hillary Clinton says Trump is holding a rally at Madison Square Garden to “reenact” Hitler’s rally in 1939 pic.twitter.com/u9Pes1cm4s — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 25, 2024

Clinton, too, went on a Democrat-friendly network program to promote the idea of a link between Trump’s rally and the 1939 event at Madison Square Garden.

Not emphasized was the fact that the Democrats also have used that facility for their own events.

The Daily Mail noted MSNBC’s Capehart “recalled the Nazi rally” as MSNBC “showed images” of the events, “complete with goose-stepping and Hitler salutes.”

He claimed, using Democrat propaganda points, “Against that backdrop of history, Donald Trump – the man who has threatened to use the military against opponents he calls ‘enemies from within,’ who has threatened to use the troops to quell what he says are lawless cities and to use those troops to carry out mass deportations of immigrants – is once again turning Madison Square Garden into a staging ground for extremism.”

On social media, commenters were horrified.

“As if we couldn’t lose ANY more trust in media,” wrote Phil Williams, pointing out that, “Then Trump mic drops with black, Hindu, and Jewish speakers on the dais … oh, and a black woman sang the National Anthem.”

Michael Shermer said, “Is @elonMusk Himmler, is Dr. Phil Mengele, is Melania Eva Braun? … You’re alienating undecided voters & nudging them to Trump.”

Celebrity athlete Riley Gaines pointed to the rally “coverage” and reminded readers that Barack Obama, only days ago, had wondered, “How did things get so divisive?”

Others pointed out that MSNBC was calling tens of thousands of Americans “Nazis” and one said, “They must have forgotten that the DNC held their convention there for Bill Clinton.”

Leftists just doubled down, with Democrat vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, whose links to communist China have created one of the scandals he’s facing, stating, “There’s a direct parallel to a big rally that happened in the mid-1930s at Madison Square Garden.”

The Daily Mail reported, “Democrats have increasingly started to brand Trump a fascist and liken him to Adolf Hitler in recent weeks, as liberal fears of a Trump landslide increase. Kamala Harris herself agreed with an assertion that Trump is a ‘fascist’ during a recent TV appearance. Despite a dazzling start to her campaign, the VP appears to have lost her early momentum. Polls show the race too close to call, but many on both left and right are starting to predict a humiliating defeat for Harris.”

Others suggested the network’s broadcast license be revoked.

Capehart himself as been the star of leftism for some time. He’s called Trump supporters a bigger threat than the Taliban in previous comments.