Tim Walz, now away from his duties as Minnesota governor and roaming around the country campaigning as Kamala Harris’ vice presidential nominee, has been documented to have a long history of lying.

About his military service and rank, about his pro-abortion ideology and those related laws, about his own family’s experience with IVF, about Jan. 6, about more.

It’s gotten so much that even the left-leaning CNN is now calling him out for lying.

About President Donald Trump’s record with manufacturing jobs.

It is Fox News that documented CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale had to correct Walz when he lied about the Trump-era economy.

“Let’s talk about manufacturing,” anchor Kate Bolduan suggested to Dale. “Building back up manufacturing in the United States is a focus of both campaigns.”

Then she exposed a clip of Walz, on ABC, saying, “We want to make sure that you’re able to bring manufacturing, like [Democrat presidential nominee] Kamala Harris has said. We know [Republican nominee] Donald Trump lost more manufacturing jobs than any president in American history. That’s simply factual.”

But, Dale confirmed, Walz’s claim simply was “not true.”

“Well, if you’re going to say something is simply factual, it should be factual. This is not,” he said. “It’s not true that the Trump presidency lost more manufacturing jobs than any other presidency. Under George W. Bush, there were about 4.5 million manufacturing jobs lost. Under Trump, it was about 178,000.”

I may pass out, CNN call out ANOTHER Tim Walz LIE. Does Walz EVER tell the TRUTH? pic.twitter.com/5jwlDRADu1 — Bob Cla (@BobCla1) October 23, 2024

He cited job losses under Eisenhower, Ford and Reagan.

“So Trump does not have the record,” Dale said.

Further, he noted, even considering the simple numbers is not accurate, because of the China-borne COVID-19 pandemic that hit at the end of Trump’s term.

“I think it‘s also worth pointing out for context that these Trump job losses in manufacturing overwhelmingly occurred because of the COVID pandemic. Pre-pandemic, under Trump, there was a gain of about 414,000 manufacturing jobs. Again, he ended [at] negative 178,000, but that was largely because we had a pandemic-related crash,” he said.

Earlier, it was the Daily Mail that listed the top “outright lies” from Walz.

The report documents how 16 former members of the Mankato West High’s football team honored Walz at a political event as their “coach,” as Harris had claimed him to be.

“Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar went even further, declaring: ‘In Minnesota, we trust a coach who turned a team that was 0-27 into state champions.'”

But that wasn’t the truth.

“In fact, the head coach of the all-conquering side known as the ‘Scarlets’ was a man named Rick Sutton,” the report said. Walz, a social studies teacher, was just one of multiple assistants.

The report said many are “beginning to ask if the Minnesota governor has a problem with the truth,” and said his ”penchant for self-aggrandizement is most pronounced when it comes to his military record.”

He was in the Army National Goard in Nebraska and Minnesota for 24 years, and once boasted, “We can make sure that those weapons of war, that I carried in war, is the only place where those weapons are at.”

But he never was “in war.”

The report explained, “Walz was only ever deployed to Italy – in 2003 to provide security at a U.S. military base that was involved in supporting the on-going Afghanistan war effort.”

Further, running for governor in 2018, he boasted of being a “retired command sergeant major.”

Not so. He served “briefly in that role, but had not completed the requirements for that status and on retirement, lost it.”

“Former Minnesota Army National Guard Colonel John Kolb, who told Associated Press in August that he knew Walz by reputation as ‘excellent’, said that he was nonetheless stunned by the way Walz had overstated his rank after retiring,” the report said.

Kolb said that was “not the behavior I would expect out of a senior noncommissioned officer.”

Then there was his fiasco that resulted in his arrest.

He was stopped for driving 96 mph in a 55 mph zone near Chadron, Nebraska, years ago. He tested beyond the state’s limit for alcohol, pleaded guilty to reckless driving, lost his license and paid a fine.

But during his congressional campaign, his team schemed to say that he hadn’t been drinking at all, claiming he failed the sobriety test because of a hearing loss, and he drove himself to jail.

“Both details were false. Walz had been driven to the police station in the back of a cop car,” the report confirmed.

Then there are “embellishments” to his resume, the report cites.

“When first running for congress in 2006, the Nebraska-born politician’s campaign claimed that he had once been named ‘Outstanding Young Nebraskan’ by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce for his services to education, the military and small business.”

Not true. In fact, “the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce sent Walz a withering letter saying they had not given him the award – adding in a particularly embarrassing note that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce had endorsed his Republican opponent,” the report said.

Then under the Harris campaign, he was promoted with the claim he “led Minnesota back with strong leadership, competent management, and smart policies, cutting taxes for working families and reaching the lowest state unemployment rate in recorded history.”

The Daily Mail described that as “exaggerated.”

“In 2023, Minnesota’s real gross domestic product – the broadest measure of economic health – grew by only 1.2 percent, meaning it ranked as the 45th fastest-growing state in the country, with only the economies of New York, Wisconsin, Delaware and Georgia growing at a more sluggish pace.”