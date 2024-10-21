It’s now JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee for 2024, who has responded to a crowd shout that “Jesus is King.”

The issue came to be part of the 2024 presidential campaign just days ago when, during a Kamala Harris rally, someone in the crowd shouted ‘Jesus is Lord.”

She promptly instructed they were at the wrong rally, and they were subsequently ejected.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk posted Vance’s comment online:

Vance was commenting on the times that Harris is discounted or disregarded, even belittled, faith.

Someone in the crowd shouted, “Jesus is King,” and he responded, “That’s right. Jesus is King.”

An editorial at Twitchy explained, “As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris had Christians kicked out of her rally for daring to yell, ‘Jesus is Lord’. She went so far as to mock them, claiming there were at the wrong rally for bringing up Jesus, as her dozens of supporters sneered and even shoved the two young students out.”

While that was “not a great look for the broad already struggling to connect with normal, everyday Americans,” it was Vance who “was good enough to show her how you REALLY react when someone in your crowd brings up Jesus.”

“If Kamala doesn’t believe Jesus is Lord well, she’s wrong, but beyond even that, she didn’t have to mock and degrade the people in her crowd who do. Then again, she is a Democrat and ultimately that’s all they really know how to do,” it said.

WND reported when Harris reacted to a similar situation, in the opposite way.

Harris, hand-picked after the party’s elite threw Joe Biden under the bus and chose her as a substitute this year, took the opportunity of a rally attendee who shouted ‘Jesus is Lord” to mock Christianity.

The social media opinion included, “Mock Jesus at you’re (sic) own peril,” and, “Nobody stand too close to her.”

Jim Hoft at The Gateway Pundit headlined a report on the comment, and reaction, “EVIL: Kamala Harris and her supporters mock Christian attendee…”

Harris was promoting America’s industry of killing unborn children at the time, saying, “We remember Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade and they did as he intended.’

Actually, the Supreme Court ruled that the Roe decision was faulty from its outset and not based on the Constitution, so it was overturned, and the result returned regulation of the abortion industry to states.

The report said the Christian “bravely stood up and proclaimed, ‘Jesus is Lord.'”

Only to be mocked by Harris: “I think you’re at the wrong rally.” She added. “Try the smaller one down the street.”

The documentation came from Jennifer McKinney, a Wisconsin resident who attended both the Trump rally in late August and the Harris event.

She explained the “smaller” Trump rally had about 7,000 attending, while Harris had perhaps a reported 2,500.

Social media commenters included one who was looking at not just 2024, but perhaps 2028, with the comment, “Vance is a smart man who will be a great president.”