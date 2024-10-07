Reports are coming in that this may have been a FEMA helicopter intentionally flying low over a volunteer supply drop zone in North Carolina because the volunteers refused to let FEMA confiscate their supplies. pic.twitter.com/HA4SM02f2X
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) October 7, 2024
A National Guard Chinook helicopter's low landing at a relief camp in Western North Carolina resulted in over $100,000 in damage, ripping apart tents, supplies, and vehicles, and sending three people to the hospital.
When confronted, the officer in charge gave a casual "oops"… pic.twitter.com/rYqooP02Cu
— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) October 7, 2024
FEMA is FAILING https://t.co/Nh1ieuYY3m
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) October 4, 2024
This is the leader of the free world right now.
Biden: “Oh, storm zone? I didn’t know which storm you’re talking about.” pic.twitter.com/V6kns7O907
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) October 4, 2024
Biden says the states decimated by Hurricane Helene are “getting everything they need” https://t.co/QALRQuwlBT
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) October 4, 2024
FEMA: just another incompetent government agency, this one with four letters. #FEMAfailure pic.twitter.com/uUfAwLU8bt
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) October 6, 2024
Are FEMA's priorities in line with American citizen's priorities? https://t.co/MN23yxWKbA
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) October 7, 2024