Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro couldn’t name “one policy difference” between Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden on Sunday, despite NBC host Kristen Welker giving him multiple opportunities to do so.

Since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Harris has struggled to distance her campaign from her current role in Biden’s administration. On “Meet the Press,” Welker questioned Shapiro about whether he believes Harris has “done enough” to separate herself from Biden, given her recent failure to detail how her administration would be different.

“You know, Kristen, I think what is clear, this is a race not between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, but between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, and on that there are clear contrasts. Kamala Harris wants to cut taxes for the middle-class and small businesses. Donald Trump and his economic policies would raise costs for middle-class families,” Shapiro began.

The Democratic governor continued by expressing his support of Harris’ “approach to foreign policy” and her push to “restore” Roe v. Wade, while claiming former President Donald Trump wants more “chaos” and less “freedom.”

“I think you have a clear contrast between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump,” Shapiro continued. “And voters are going to the polls, literally right now all across America, focusing on that choice. Not a choice between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.”

Welker, however, noted that a majority of voters have not approved of Biden’s handling on issues such as the economy and inflation, and asked Shapiro if he could name “one key policy difference” between Harris and Biden, or describe how Harris’ administration would “look different” from the current president’s.

WATCH:

“I’ve been really encouraged by the amount of energy that Kamala Harris — Vice President Harris — has put into focusing on how she will cut taxes for small businesses,” Shapiro said. “The focus on child care tax credit expansion. That’s something I’ve done here in Pennsylvania, we’ve seen that work to ease the burden on families. I think the focus on those kinds of things are particularly important and those are the kinds of things I think Kamala Harris has brought specifically to this race.”

“Those aren’t necessarily differences though. They’re an expansion or tweak to some extent of what’s been done. Can you name one policy difference?” Welker asked a second time.

The Democratic governor stated the “contrast” he was “focused on” is between Harris and Trump, echoing his previous statements on Trump’s “chaos.”

Recent polling on Biden’s approval rating found that only 39% of voters believe his handling of the U.S. is satisfactory, slightly above his lowest approval rating of 36% in July, according to Gallup.

Harris faced backlash after telling ABC’s “The View” on Oct. 8 that “nothing” came to her mind when asked if she would “have done something differently than President Biden” over the past four years. The vice president additionally failed to give a clear answer on how her administration would be moving the country “forward,” while interviewing with Fox’s Bret Baier on Wednesday.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

