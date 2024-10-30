Just days ago, a former county clerk in Colorado, a Republican, was jailed for nine years following an investigation that began when she was accused of posting a password for an elections system online.

Now the state’s secretary of state, Democrat Jena Griswold, who previously tried to remove President Donald Trump from the 2024 election ballot, has admitted she posted multiple election system passwords online.

Griswold’s agenda to banish Trump, endorsed by the all-Democrat state Supreme Court, was publicly rebuked by the U.S. Supreme Court, ending that part of her campaign against Trump.

But now, a report from the Washington Examiner explains, Griswold has had to issue a statement confirming “partial passwords” to the state’s “voting system” were posted “live on its website for a time.”

The report said the state official claims the information was “improperly included,” but the blunder was reported to the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency anyway.

In the leftist state some 1.2 million ballots already have been mailed in, but a statement from Griswold’s office claimed there’s no “immediate” threat to the election, “nor will it impact how ballots are counted.”

Our elections are a mess in Colorado. Kyle Clark asks Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold if she will resign. pic.twitter.com/311L24QHuD — Jeff Hunt (@jeffhunt) October 30, 2024

State officials claimed there are “two unique passwords” for each component of the system and they are held by different parents.

It was Tina Peters, former Mesa County, Colorado, clerk, 68, and a gold star mother, who was jailed for nine years.

She was accused, and eventually sentenced, on charges relating to her attempts to preserve critical election data – after state officials ordered it erased.

According to a report from the Gateway Pundit, “She made a copy of her machines’ information before performing the action requested by [Colorado leftist secretary of state Jena] Griswald, who demanded that all voting machines’ election data should be erased (which is against the law) after the 2020 election.”

The investigation of Peters began when authorities alleged she posted “election system passwords on the internet.”

Peters maintains she had nothing to do with the crime of which she was accused and is being targeted for documenting election fraud in her county, the report explained.

She said she had gotten multiple reports of suspicion election events, but instead of investigating those situations, the FBI raided her home.

The report said, “Peters’ defense team argued that her actions were within her authority as she sought to preserve what she believed were critical election records. Defense attorney John Case contended that there was no wrongdoing in copying hard drives, claiming that state officials intended to erase vital information during their updates.”

Democrat appointee Judge Matthew Barrett imposed the sentence.

Denver reporter Kyle Clark asked Griswold about her blunder, and whether it was a crime, like Peters’ offense:

