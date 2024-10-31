Former President Donald Trump responded to President Joe Biden’s recent ‘garbage’ jab by hosting a press conference Wednesday from inside a garbage truck in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

In honor of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, Trump just pulled up in Green Bay, WI in a MAGA garbage truck pic.twitter.com/Y9EI6Knri5 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) October 30, 2024

In a Zoom call Tuesday with Voto Latino, Biden called Trump’s supporters “garbage,” responding to comedian Hinchcliffe’s remarks at a Trump rally. Wearing a bright safety vest, the former president took a number of different questions from reporters gathering around the truck.

“I think 250 million people in this country are gonna be very happy because we’re gonna bring the country back,” Trump told reporters. “We’re a nation in decline, very, very serious decline, and we’re gonna bring our country back.”

During the press conference, Trump also praised the contributions of what he referred to as America’s “geniuses,” specifically referring to billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. “Elon is a great guy. He’s one of our geniuses and we have to protect our geniuses. We have to take care of our geniuses,” Trump added.

Trump also took the opportunity to reaffirm his support for Puerto Rico.

“I love Puerto Rico, and Puerto Rico loves me. I don’t know. I don’t know anything about a comedian, I just, I love Puerto Rico. Nobody’s done more for Puerto Rico than me. I took care of them when they had the big hurricanes, and nobody, nobody gets along better with Puerto Rico and the Puerto Rican people than me. They love me, and I love them,” Trump continued.

Trump also addressed questions about comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who had made remarks about Puerto Rico.

“I don’t know anything about the comedian. I don’t know who he is, I’ve never seen him. I heard he made a statement, but it was just a statement that he made. He’s a comedian. What can I tell you? I know nothing about him. I don’t know why he’s there,” Trump said.

“KAMALA’S AMERICA,” WorldNetDaily’s electrifying 88-page Special Report is now available FREE for IMMEDIATE DOWNLOAD! Featuring courageous federal whistleblowers, exclusive research, shocking video clips and eye-opening analysis from Tucker Carlson, Victor Davis Hanson, Ben Shapiro, Newt Gingrich, Sean Hannity, Michele Bachmann and many others, it paints a truly mind-boggling picture of exactly what “KAMALA’S AMERICA” will look like if Harris becomes president. Download it NOW – for FREE … and share it widely before it’s too late!

After receiving substantial backlash for his comments, Biden claimed on X that his comment targeted the “rhetoric” used by Hinchcliffe, not Trump’s supporters themselves.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!