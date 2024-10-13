Former President Donald Trump is warning of a “bigger problem” than foreign agents potentially causing chaos across America on Election Day.

Maria Bartiromo of Fox News asked the ex-commander in chief on her “Sunday Morning Futures” program if he expected chaos on Election Day this Nov. 5.

“No, not from the side that votes for Trump,” the Republican presidential nominee responded.

Bartiromo continued: “But I’m just wondering if these outside agitators will start the up on Election Day. Let’s say you win. Let’s remember, you’ve got 50,000 Chinese nationals in this country in the last couple of years. There are people on the terrorist watch list, 350 in the last couple of years. Like you said, 13,000 murderers and 15,000 rapists. What are you expecting? Joe Biden said he doesn’t think it’s going to be a peaceful Election Day.”

Trump explained: “Well, he doesn’t have any idea what’s happening, he spends most of his day sleeping.

“I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within. Not even the people that have come in and are destroying our country. By the way, totally destroying our country, the towns, the villages, they’re being inundated.

“But I don’t think they’re the problem in terms of Election Day. I think the bigger problem are the the people from within.

“We have some very bad people, we have some sick people, radical-left lunatics, and I think they’re … and it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard or, if really necessary, by the military. Because they can’t let that happen.”

Trump specifically named U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., as one of the enemies within, calling him a “lunatic” and “sleazebag.”

“The thing that that’s tougher to handle are these lunatics that we have inside like Adam Schiff. Think of it, this guy’s going to be a senator. He’s running against a guy that doesn’t understand politics at all, [former Los Angeles Dodger Steve] Garvey, but he was a good baseball player. But he doesn’t understand politics at all. Adam shifty Schiff, who’s a total sleazebag, is going to become a senator. But I call him the enemy from within.

“When you look at the danger he put our country in potentially with Russia with a phony, made-up deal that he made up with Hillary [Clinton], that started off as an excuse for why she lost an election that a lot of people thought she should have won. The polls indicated she might win, and then she got beaten everywhere, virtually. When you look at that, they said it was Russia, they used it as an excuse. And then the fake news picked it up.”

Continuing on the subject of fake news, Trump hammered CBS News and “60 Minutes” for its recent deceptive editing of its interview with 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

“Let’s talk about the single greatest scandal, in my opinion, in broadcast history,” Trump said.

“’60 Minutes’ and CBS interviewed Kamala, and she’s incompetent. She gave them the dumbest answer anyone’s ever heard. So they took that answer out, the whole answer they threw out, and they took another answer that she gave to a totally different question and inserted it. And supposedly, they did this a number of times. And they got caught. ’60 Minutes’ and CBS should lose their license for that.”

Trump also slammed the response of the Biden-Harris administration response to recent disasters including Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

“A lot of governors have done a good job. But the response from the White House has been absolutely terrible. Her response has been terrible,” Trump indicated.

He also voiced his opinion that the current administration used money from FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and gave it to illegal immigrants.

“That group has no idea what’s happening,” Trump said. “Look, it’s the worst president and the worst vice president in the history of our country. They’re horrible. And he can’t stand her for one simple reason. She overthrew him. But she didn’t do it, the party did. Call it the Deep State, whatever it is, but the party did it. And it was really a coup. I mean, he is a very angry guy.”