YUGE! NBC News reporter covering the Trump rally in Butler says the crowd is the largest he has ever seen! pic.twitter.com/3MGb3oTodH

JUST IN: Trump is wheels down in Pennsylvania. Today he returns to the site in Butler where he was shot in the head just 2 months and 3 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/VxZXqwRr6h

— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) October 5, 2024