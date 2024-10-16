Former President Donald Trump says he’ll use an executive order to “end all sanctuary cities immediately” should he win the race for the White House in November.

“We are going to end all sanctuary cities immediately. We’re gonna end it,” Trump said during an all-women, town-hall meeting Wednesday in Cumming, Georgia, hosted by Harris Faulkner of Fox News.

He was answering a question from Nancy, a mother of a Georgia Bulldog college student who was on campus the day schoolmate Laken Riley was murdered by an illegal alien.

Mentioning the sanctuary city of Athens, Georgia, Nancy asked: “How quickly can you remove those threats to our society so our children can go out on a run as they rightfully should be able to do in a park in the daytime by themselves? It should not be like that.”

When Trump said he would put an and to all sanctuary cities, Faulkner asked: “Is that an executive order you do that with?”

Trump responded: “I can do it with an executive order. I’ll have to do it with an executive order. You can do it with the Aliens Act of 1798, we can do things in terms of moving people out. We can move them out of the sanctuary cities.

“You have some liberal crazy people that they fight – you know, normally you like to understand the opponent. Like in business, you want to understand what is the opposites, why do they want this? Why do they want open borders? Why do they want to do this? Why do they want sanctuary cities? Sanctuary cities are really meant for one thing. To protect criminals. That’s what they’ve become.

“We’re going to end all sanctuary cities in the United States and we’re gonna go back to normalcy. And we’re gonna have law and order.

“We have to reinvigorate our police. We have great police. They’re not allowed to do their job. If they do their job with gusto, which is what we want. We want them to be fair. The sad thing is you will always have a bad apple. Hundreds and hundreds of arrests, one bad arrest, and it’s on the front page of every newspaper and these people are incredible. They want to do their job just like the Border Patrol.

“We’re gonna let them do their job and I’m gonna give them immunity. We’re gonna protect them because they do things and they end up getting sued. They lose their family, they lose their house, they lose their pension, they lose everything. The police officers in this country are law enforcement and sheriffs, everything else, they have to be given back their dignity. They want to do their job. But we’ve become so politically correct.

“You look at New York and Chicago and L.A. and every city. All run by Democrats, OK? Liberal, stupid Democrats — no, and our country — [cheers and applause] Our country has lost its way. It is a good question. In other words, we’re gonna have law and order.”

