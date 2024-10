(WARNING: Some obscenities in this interview):

Lifelong Democrat Jimmy Dore on why it’s essential to punish and humiliate the Democratic Party eight days from now.

(1:29) Reacting to Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally

(3:16) The Weaponization of Wokeness

(14:01) Warmongering of the Democratic Party

(24:08) Why the… pic.twitter.com/X10gxFsbdv

— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 28, 2024