WATCH: Tucker Carlson and financial expert Dave Ramsey on the REAL threat we face

By Tucker Carlson

Dave Ramsey (Video screenshot)
Dave Ramsey

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

BusinessEconomyVideo Commentary

Leave a Comment