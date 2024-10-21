Which has destroyed the lives of more Americans: Iran and Russia, or our domestic credit card companies? Dave Ramsey on the real threat we face, which is debt slavery.
(0:42) How Banks Exploit You With Debt
(9:11) How Cash Changes Your Psychology
(19:58) Why Our Leaders Oppress… pic.twitter.com/ogTPMACDRP
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 21, 2024
For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!