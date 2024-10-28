Daily Caller News Foundation co-founder Tucker Carlson took aim at the Democratic Party during Sunday’s Trump rally, confidently declaring his belief that the former president will win the 2024 election in under 10 days.

Thousands of Trump supporters flooded the typically liberal city on Sunday afternoon, filling Madison Square Garden to kick off the campaign’s final week before Election Day. Joining a lineup of Republican figures like businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds and former Democrat Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard — Carlson took the stage, quickly voicing his confidence in a Trump victory.

” … That’s Donald Trump, back in the city that produced him with no embarrassment at all in a room full of his friends. The stones that takes, the bravery that takes is incredible. Donald Trump’s gonna win. He’s gonna win. I know that that’s true,” Carlson said.

“The people he’s about to defeat have no idea and they’re panicked,” Carlson added. “They have no idea why, people like Donald Trump, and their first theory was, ‘Well, Donald Trump is evil, so half the country’s evil also,’ and that’s one of the reasons they spent the last four years trying to destroy the country, because they’re mad at its voters for liking Donald Trump.”

Carlson continued to call out Democrats’ confusion over voter support for Trump, noting two reasons the former president is popular: his genuine “affection” for voters and the “liberation” he believes Trump has brought to Americans. Carlson argued that, through this liberation, voters have started to see through the “lies” of the Democratic Party, pointing to what he claims is their biggest lie — convincing others they’re “impressive.”

” … But the big lie, you know what the big lie is? The big lie is that they’re impressive. That’s what the big lie is. That the people in charge have somehow earned the right to rule over you and they haven’t. And you know that. These are the single most useless people in the United States. They have no skills whatsoever. They’ve got three quarters of the money, and they didn’t earn it,” Carlson said.

WATCH:

“They set up a system precisely for the purpose of awarding themselves wealth and power when it’s undeserved. You look at Liz Cheney and you ask yourself, honestly, what skill could she possibly have that allowed her to send hundreds of thousands of people to their deaths? Did she earn that?” Carlson asked. “I don’t think she did. No fair system would make Liz Cheney powerful. No fair system would make Larry Fink rich. No fair system would elevate someone like Kamala Harris to a presidential nomination.”

Carlson then stated that by sticking with the party, Trump has inspired Republicans to “call bs” on the “charade” of the Democratic Party. The DCNF co-founder noted that as more people come forward to openly support Trump, it will become harder for voters to believe Harris could win.

“What’s embarrassing is to take a perfectly great country and destroy it as they have … It’s going to be pretty tough for them,” Carlson said. “Ten days from now, to look in the eye to America with a straight face, it’s gonna be pretty hard to look at us and say, ‘You know what? Kamala Harris, she’s just got 85 million votes because she’s just so impressive as the first Samoan Malaysian low IQ, former California prosecutor, ever to be elected president. It was just a groundswell of popular support, and anyone who thinks otherwise just a freak or a criminal.’”

“At this stage of the game, after nine years of listening to their lies and finding every single one of them totally false. No, it’s not safe and effective and no, she’s not impressive,” Carlson added. “It’s very hard for me to believe the rest of us are going to say, ‘You know what? Joe Scarborough, you’re right, you’re right. She won fair and square because she’s just so impressive.’ I don’t think so.”

Carlson concluded by calling this new defiance a liberation and a freedom “to say what’s obviously true,” expressing gratitude to Donald Trump for it.

Trump took the stage last in the evening, greeted by a roaring crowd, and spoke for roughly an hour to supporters. The former president focused on his policy platform, addressing top voter concerns about the economy, inflation and immigration. He encouraged the crowd to vote and noted that Republicans could take both the Senate and House — hinting at an unreleased plan he has discussed with Republican Speaker Mike Johnson to secure Congress.

