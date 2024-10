The point of mass immigration is to destroy your culture. It’s an act of war against you. Respond accordingly.

(0:27) Take Back Wisconsin

(12:13) They Want to Erase Your Culture

(22:18) Creepy Tim Walz

(32:18) Q&A

(32:55) How Do We Fight Back?

(55:15) How Do We Instill Hope in… pic.twitter.com/aAlgkd6TNz

— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 4, 2024