Paul Manafort went to prison for being Donald Trump’s first campaign manager. He’s out now, just in time to see Trump elected again. He’s thrilled about it.
(0:36) How Trump Is Winning Moderates
(11:41) The Hispanic Community Favoring Trump
(20:03) Kamala’s Campaign of Fear… pic.twitter.com/xNymuUc3G6
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 23, 2024
