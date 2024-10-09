Ryan Salame was the only executive at FTX who wasn’t a partisan Democrat. You can imagine what Biden’s prosecutors did to him.

(0:00) Ryan Salame’s “Crimes”

(13:12) The DOJ’s Narrative

(22:26) How Was Sam Bankman-Fried’s Family Involved?

(38:49) How Salame Met SBF

(42:24) What… pic.twitter.com/0s5g72lzFS

— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 9, 2024