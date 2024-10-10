(WPBF) — OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Multiple tornadoes touched down in Florida as Hurricane Milton inches closer on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings and causing damage.

WPBF viewers shared videos with us of tornadoes on the ground across our region. In the video player above, viewer Kameca Rowe captured footage of a tornado on the ground in Clewiston on Wednesday.

Two Tornadoes It’s been reported multi-numerous Tornadoes today across Florida, estimates of over 50+ When has this ever happened before? pic.twitter.com/oruxp6QT0f — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) October 9, 2024

TORNADO IN WELLINGTON:

Video a friend sent to me of a confirmed tornado moving through Wellington on Southern Blvd ahead of #HurricaneMilton. SEEK SHELTER NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/17rAfjN6BE — Kate Hussey (@katehussey8) October 9, 2024

I have lived in Florida for thirty six years and never seen anything like this. Have you? #hurricanemilton #Florida #Tornado pic.twitter.com/DfDc6DWE4A — The Tank (@TheTankGuns) October 9, 2024

Big tornado wrecking havoc on southwest Florida. Fort Myers and north fort Myers specifically. #HurricaneMilton @ReedTimmerUSA pic.twitter.com/iSGbG0UBsa — Brian Conley (@B_conley25) October 9, 2024

❗️ – A security camera captured the moment an apparent tornado passed through a home in Fort Myers, Florida. Category 4 Hurricane Milton is approaching the west coast of Florida and is expected to hit the Tampa Bay region on Wednesday night. More than 300 miles of… pic.twitter.com/TwnTv6OtPH — The Informant (@theinformant_x) October 9, 2024