WATCH: Unprecedented tornado outbreak across Florida even before Milton made landfall

By Xin Xin Liu, WPBF

(Video screenshot)

(WPBF) — OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Multiple tornadoes touched down in Florida as Hurricane Milton inches closer on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings and causing damage.

WPBF viewers shared videos with us of tornadoes on the ground across our region. In the video player above, viewer Kameca Rowe captured footage of a tornado on the ground in Clewiston on Wednesday.

