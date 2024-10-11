A prominent author and broadcast host is telling Christians, and others, quite bluntly that it is President Donald Trump who has been chosen by none other than God to help America at this time in its history.

When it is besieged by communism and Marxism from within, its morality undermined by the agendas of abortion, transgenderism and even child mutilations.

When its leaders have thrown out their responsibility to protect the nation and have opened its borders wide.

“He’s not perfect. He’s not a god. He’s a human, although I believe super-human. But Trump is clearly chosen by God for this role, at this time and place – to save America and make America great again,” explains Wayne Allyn Root in a commentary.

“Like the heroes of the Bible, Trump is a courageous warrior, with a killer instinct, perhaps you might call him a Barbarian, chosen by God to FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT! And to protect our country, our values, and our childrens’ future.”

Root is author of multiple books and has a television show, “The ROOT Reaction” on Real America’s Voice TV, as well as a weekend program.

His comments, he explains, are being repeated from 2016. But they are never more true than now, he said.

“Every word I wrote back then is as true today as it ever was back in 2016 – except now SQUARED to the 10,000 degree. Our nation is on the line. Our personal and religious freedoms are on the line. Our parental rights are on the line. It’s time for every Christian who loves God, faith, family and country to support President Trump – and to each pledge to bring at least ten Christians with you to the polls.

“Only one man can save America, American exceptionalism, the American Dream, capitalism, and Judeo-Christian values. That man is President Donald J. Trump,” he said.

Identifying as “a Jew who took Jesus Christ as my savior 34 years ago,” he said that gives him a “deep understanding of President Trump’s one-in-a-billion skill-set and unique role in protecting and saving America.”

From 2016, he said, are his words that “are more true today than ever…”

His message was that Christians who don’t like Trump are “MISSING THE BOAT:”

A deeply faithful Christian man is stuck on the roof of his home with massive flooding up to 2nd floor. A rowboat comes to save him. The man says, “No, I won’t go. I’m waiting for God. I’ve prayed and I know he’s coming.” A 2nd rowboat comes to save him. The man says, “No, I won’t go. I’m waiting for God.” A 3rd rowboat comes. The man says, “No, I won’t go. I’m waiting for God.” The flood water rises and the man drowns. Now he’s meeting God in heaven. The religious man says “Where were you God? I prayed. I was faithful. I asked you to save me. Why would you abandon me?” God says, “Hey dummy, I sent you 3 rowboats. Are you blind?”

Root pointed out, “Trump is our rowboat. Maybe God is trying to tell us something important – that now is not the time for a ‘nice Christian guy’ or a ‘gentleman’ or a typical Republican powder puff. Maybe now is the time for a natural born killer, a ruthless fighter, a warrior, a barbarian who knows how to fight.”

Pointing to other leaders, like “John McCain, Gerald Ford, or Paul Ryan,” he pointedly asked, “Did any of them win? Did they lead the GOP to ‘the promised land?’ Did they save America? Did they make America great again? No, because if you don’t win, you have no say.”

He warned, “Maybe God understands we need a ‘war leader’ at this moment in time. A General. Maybe God understands if we don’t win this election, America is dead. It’s over. The greatest nation in world history will be gone. Finished. Kaput. Adios.”

At the time the Democrat nominee was the now- twice-failed Hillary Clinton. The 2024 opponent is Kamala Harris.

“I guess you think God is only nice and gentlemanly. Really? Then you’ve missed the whole point of the Bible. When necessary God is a tough guy. When necessary, God strikes with pain, death and destruction. When necessary, God inflicts vengeance. Maybe you think God couldn’t possibly be associated with someone like Trump. Trump is too vicious, rude and crude,” he said.

But, “When we won WWII, was God ‘nice?’ Were we gentlemanly when defeating Hitler? Were we gentlemanly when firebombing Germany? Were we gentlemanly when dropping atomic bombs on Japan? Is God ever ‘nice’ on the battlefield? Or does he send us vicious SOB’s like General George S. Patton, so the good guys can defeat evil?”

And he warned “war leaders” are not the same as a “church leader.”

“I was reading the Bible this morning and I found the perfect verse that explains the success of Donald Trump… Isaiah 40:30-31. ‘Even the youths shall faint and be weary, And the young men shall utterly fall, But those who wait on the Lord shall renew their strength; They shall mount up with wings like eagles, They shall run and not be weary, They shall walk and not faint.’ It’s almost like God created this verse for Donald Trump and this moment in history.”

He wrote, “God is about miracles. We don’t need a ‘nice guy,’ or a ‘gentleman’ right now. It’s the bottom of the 9th inning and we’re losing 9-0. We need a miracle. I believe Trump is our miracle. I believe Trump is our rowboat…”