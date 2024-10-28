The U.S. Supreme Court now has been asked to decide whether noncitizens should be on the voter rolls in the state of Virginia.

It’s illegal, of course, for them to vote. But a lower court judge ruled just days ago the state must restore 1,600 names of people who self-identify as noncitizens to voter rolls.

At issue is the National Voter Registration Act that forbids “systemic” removals of names within 90 days of an election.

The state has explained its removal of those names was not “systemic” but based on the noncitizens themselves who identified as ineligible to vote.

Now the Center Square reports Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has confirmed the state is going to the Supreme Court, on an emergency basis, to block the addition of those names to the voter rolls.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which leans far left in its political ideology, affirmed the district judge’s order just hours earlier.

Miyares defended the efforts by the commonwealth to remove noncitizens from the voter rolls, claiming the ruling was “politically motivated.”

“It should never be illegal to remove an illegal voter,” he said. “The Department of Justice pulled this shameful, politically motivated stunt 25 days before Election Day, challenging a Virginia process signed into law 18 years ago by a Democrat governor and approved by the Department of Justice in 2006.”

The move by the Biden DOJ has been criticized as another move in its campaign to “weaponize” the federal government.

“Now their truly Weaponized Department of ‘Injustice,’ and a Judge (appointed by Joe), have ORDERED the Great Commonwealth of Virginia to PUT NON-CITIZEN VOTERS BACK ON THE ROLLS. This is a totally unacceptable travesty,” President Donald Trump said.

It is uncertain if the Supreme Court would take the dispute, or rule, before the Nov. 5 election.