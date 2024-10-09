Kamala Harris appeared on Stephen Colbert’s failing night show Tuesday evening.

Harris is on a last-minute media blitz as her poll numbers tank.

Her “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” appearance was a total dumpster fire.

Harris pulled an Elizabeth Warren and cracked open a beer.

“Would you like to have a beer with me so I can tell people what that’s like?” Stephen Colbert asked Harris. “You asked for Miller High Life.”

Harris replied, “Ok, the last time I had beer was at a baseball game with Doug. *Cheers* hahaha.”

“The champagne of beers!” Harris said cackling.

Kamala Harris pulls an Elizabeth Warren and attempts to relate to the ordinary American people by drinking beer pic.twitter.com/B7sPe4IxZD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 9, 2024

At one point Kamala Harris unveiled a new bizarre accent.

“Have you no empathy, man? You know? The suffering of other people. Have you no sense of purpose?” Harris said in her new accent as she trashed Trump.

Kamala Harris grew up in Canada. What kind of accent is this?

It is simply impossible for Comrade Kamala to act like a normal human being. pic.twitter.com/SEBd98zWcy — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 9, 2024

