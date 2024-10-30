(FAITHWIRE) — With new data suggesting more than 100 million “people of faith” — including Christians, Mormons, Jews, and Muslims — might sit out the 2024 presidential election, one apologist is suggesting believers are, at least in part, responsible for the myriad problems plaguing the country.

Last month, Dr. Jeff Myers of Summit Ministries appeared on CBN’s “Faith vs. Culture,” where he asserted the United States is facing a significant “problem,” much of which, he said, centers on Christians “not understanding their citizenship responsibilities.”

A new analysis from Dr. George Barna’s Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University found only about half of all “people of faith” (51%) plan to vote in this year’s presidential contest.