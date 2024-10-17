Fox News host Bret Baier stopped Harris during an interview Wednesday evening as she struggled to explain how her presidency would move the country “forward” despite her already being in a position of power.

The interview marks Harris’ first appearance on the network during her campaign, following a busy week of media appearances on networks like CBS and ABC. On “Special Report with Bret Baier,” the host pressed Harris on her campaign slogan “A New Way Forward” and her claim that “it’s time to turn the page,” to which she initially responded by explaining she was moving on from the “last decade” of former President Donald Trump’s “rhetoric.”

“More than 70% of people tell the country is on the wrong track. They say the country is on the wrong track. If it’s on the wrong track, that track follows three and a half years of you being vice president and President Biden being president. That is what they’re saying, 79% of them. Why are they saying that? If you are turning the page, you’ve been in office for three and a half years,” Baier said.

“And Donald Trump has been running for office since — ” Harris began.

Baier pushed back and pointed out to the vice president how she’s been “the person holding the office,” with Harris then claiming that the host understood what she was talking about.

“C’mon, you and I both know what I’m talking about. You and I both know what I’m talking about,” Harris said.

“I actually don’t. What are you talking about?” Baier asked.

Harris went on to call out the former president, listing Republicans who have argued that Trump is “unfit to serve, that he is unstable, that he is dangerous and that people are exhausted with someone who professes to be a leader who spends full time demeaning and engaging in personal grievances.”

WATCH:

Since launching her campaign in July, Harris has reportedly tried to distance herself from President Joe Biden and present her presidency as a “new page,” as most voters disapprove of Biden’s handling of key issues like the economy. However, during an Oct. 8 interview on “The View,” Harris failed to differentiate herself, stating that “not a thing” came to mind when asked if she would have done anything differently over the past four years from the Biden administration.

Polls and political pundits have pointed out Harris’ declining support among key Democratic voting blocs in major swing states. Despite her efforts to appeal to Black men and Hispanic voters, pundits like CNN’s Ron Brownstein have criticized her actions as “too transparent and calculated,” cautioning that she could lose the 2024 race.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!