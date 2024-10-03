What is it with Kamala Harris and old men? In 1994, a 29-year-old Kamala Harris obtained her first two political appointments while dating married 60-year-old San Francisco mayor and California State Assembly Speaker Willie Brown. These positions launched Harris’ political career. Could Harris’ relationship have been due to her political ambition?

Brown was known for having “a succession of girlfriends.” “At the time, Brown had a reputation for filling many openings with his personal associates and inner circle,” according to Snopes. A former political opponent stated, “I don’t care if Willie Brown is Kamala Harris’ ex-boyfriend. What bothers me is that Kamala accepted two appointments from Willie Brown to high-paying, part-time state boards – including one she had no training for – while being paid $100,000/year as a full-time county employee.” When Brown appointed Harris to the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and then Medical Assistance Commission, she was paid more than $400,000 over five years, and Brown gave her a BMW. There was surprise when Kamala and Willie broke up because Kamala was “the perfect antidote to whatever playboy tendencies still resid[ed] in the mayor-elect’s jaunty persona.”

Was Harris just ambitious hooking up with a mayor who led a well-entrenched political machine? Commentator Megyn Kelly and others say Harris is not ambitious, but rather, “ruthless.” This may explain why Harris, instead of discussing her policies during the Sept. 10 presidential debate, attacked Donald Trump with at least 21 false claims and hoaxes, most of which even left-leaning Snopes states are bogus. Being ruthless, Harris set herself to slander Trump and give a false image to the public – yet again. Of course, Snopes, having the video and the transcripts, only took seven years to figure out and publish that accusing Trump of calling “neo-Nazis and white supremacists ‘very fine people'” was indeed a lie. Maybe they are slow readers over there. Being even slower, Joe Biden has continued repeating this lie, and Kamala repeated it again in the debate, because being ruthless, she knows it is racially divisive and a slur on Trump.

In 2003 Kamala distanced herself from Willie, as “corruption allegations” were brought against him, and she stated Willie was an “albatross hanging around my [Kamala’s] neck.”

Speaking of an “albatross” hanging around Kamala’s neck, pushing President Biden aside as the Democratic nominee left behind “shocking failures” with many on both sides of the aisle saying, “good riddance” to old Joe.

So, as Kamala steps up to the plate, what happens next? Joe Biden dons a Trump 2024 hat. Perhaps when you throw an old politician under the bus, you had better back up and run him over again, for he just might be vindictive.

Seeing images of Biden wearing the Trump hat prompted Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt’s press secretary, Will O’Grady, to say, “Joe Biden is gonna get prosecuted by his own DOJ now.”

Upon seeing the image, Democrat supporter Charlamagne stated, “Donkey of the day for Thursday, September 12th, goes to President Joe Biden.” He then said, “You got to keep Joe Biden in the basement.” Some say Biden’s move was a show of “bipartisan unity,” but looking at Joe’s eyes, he knows he is up to no good and is sending a message to Kamala.

Continuing his communication, Joe was recently on “The View.” It seemed to be Biden’s turn to throw Kamala under the bus. He claimed that Harris handled “everything from foreign policy to domestic policy,” noting, “I was able to delegate [to] her responsibility. …”

Critics have suggest Biden’s statements undermine Harris’ argument that her “hands were tied” as vice president, prompting Republican strategist Steve Guest to declare, “It’s all her fault, Jack!” Stephen L. Miller wrote that Kamala “ran everything for the past 3½ years. Not a joke.” Others said Joe wants Kamala “to lose so he can say, ‘I told you so.'” With Joe’s disclosure that Harris has been running the disastrous show, it is difficult for her to call herself “an agent of change,” even though she told Dana Bash she was moving on from this “era.”

So, according to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris at least shares the blame for the past three and a half years of disastrous policies, which were her policies.

Of course, Biden wasn’t done. After his interview on “The View,” he addressed heads of state from around the world, welcoming them to Washington, D.C. … but they were in New York. Other than his comments on Kamala, perhaps we should keep Joe in the basement.

Just when you think Kamala’s problem dealing with old senile men couldn’t be worse, along comes running mate Tim Waltz. Not to be out done by Biden, Waltz says, “We can’t afford four more years of this.” Did he forget that Kamala was VP the past four years?

While it has been weird with Kamala and the old men in her life, never fear, for she is fully capable of messing things up on her own. Kamala says, we have to “move past the failed policies.” Madam Vice President, they are your failed policies. That is why you will not talk about your policies, because they are in place now and have indeed failed America.