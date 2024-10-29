A video of a woman screaming at a toddler outside of Vice President Kamala Harris’ celebrity-packed Houston rally is going viral on social media as critics slam the shocking behavior seen toward a child.

Typical liberal woman SCREAMING at a toddler in a stroller while at a Harris rally pic.twitter.com/z1jOmyHy9p — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) October 27, 2024

Harris’ Texas rally Friday was joined by celebrities such as Beyoncé, Jessica Alba and Willie Nelson to make a last-ditch appeal to voters in the red state ahead of next week’s election.

A video posted to social media shortly after the event shows a woman in a light blue T-shirt standing outside what appears to be the Houston Metro station walking over to a little girl in a stroller among the throngs of people decked out in Harris-Walz apparel.