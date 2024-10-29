As we move to the conclusion of this election cycle, there seems to be only one thing about which all Americans agree. That is, that something is very wrong in our nation.

In the latest Gallup polling, only 22% say they are satisfied with the direction of the country. The highest this has been over the last 16 years was 45% back in February of 2020.

So, despite change in party control over these years, the sense that something is wrong in the country has persisted. More in the framework of this election, only 39% say they are better off than they were four years ago, and 52% say they are not better off.

Most Americans do not even have confidence in the sources where they get their news. Only 31% say they have a great deal or fair amount of confidence in mass media. The first time Gallup asked this question, back in 1972, 68% expressed confidence in mass media.

A record high percent of Americans, 80%, say the country is “greatly divided” on the most important values.

In a New York Times/Siena College poll, only 49% say “American democracy does a good job representing the people.” And 76% say “American democracy is currently under threat.”

All agree that something is wrong, but no consensus emerges about what exactly is the problem.

Is it possible to put a finger on what is causing the cynicism and disillusionment that grips the psyche of our nation?

My view is the problem is the drift of the nation from its founding principles. To put it another way, we have no choice about whether we have faith or belief. But we do have choice about what it is we believe.

The dramatic change that has taken place in America is the uprooting of the Bible as our starting point for right and wrong. We have exchanged our faith in God for a faith in government.

In 1950, Gallup reports 0% of Americans said they have no religion. By 1970, this was up to 3%. And by 2023, this was up to 22%.

Over this same time, in 1950, the federal government consumed 14.2% of our GDP. The estimate from the Congressional Budget Office is that in 2024, that percent will be 23.9%.

The preamble to our Constitution explains its purpose is “to secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and posterity.” Our Constitution was not presumed to be the source of our freedom. We are already free by virtue, as noted in the Declaration of Independence, of being created thus by our God.

Our Constitution was designed to limit interference by government in the ability of free, God-fearing men and women to live their lives as they see fit. The guideline for behavior, for right and wrong, is that which is transmitted to us from our Creator through the Bible. Under this reality, America grew and became great.

However, success brings the sin of pride, and we begin to attribute our success to our cleverness rather than our faith and personal responsibility. As increasing numbers of Americans have turned away from God, they have turned more to government.

The sad paradox is that as Americans turn to government, they abrogate the very freedom that the founders envisioned government’s role to secure. The result is less economic growth, breakdown of the American family and disappearance of children. Growth of government, growth of federal debt and no children is no formula for a country with a future.

I believe this is what Americans are sensing and what is producing all the negative feelings and pessimism.

We must return to the vision of our founders. A free nation, under God. And a Constitution that secures “the blessings of liberty.”

Short of this, although we may experience ups and downs, the nation will not realize its great potential.