Kamala Harris’ boasts of being the “last one in the room” sitting “right there at the table” when Joe Biden makes decisions. Joe says he delegated everything to Kamala. That means voting for Harris is voting for another four years of Biden’s disastrous policies, which are Kamala’s policies. These policies caused national and global unrest. Harris “shares responsibility for President Joe Biden’s worst mistakes,” reports Breitbart.

Let’s focus on Harris’ and Biden’s relationship with one country: Iran. Iran hates America. CNN reports Iran has been “hostile and confrontational for more than four decades,” going back to 1953 when “the U.S. and Britain colluded to support the overthrow of Iran’s democratically elected prime minister and elevate the Shah.” The Islamic Revolution overthrew the Shah in 1979, resulting in U.S. Embassy officials in Tehran being taken hostage. The hostages were released with the swearing-in of Republican President Ronald Reagan, leaving the relationship filled with mistrust.

Even with this hostility against America, Biden and Harris canceled “about 1,040 Trump-era sanctions,” allowing Iran’s oil and shipping industries to flourish, as the nation sold more than 700,000 barrels of oil per day to China, with over $80 billion in oil sales during Biden’s tenure.

What kind of friends can you buy for $80 billion?

Richard Goldberg, former White House National Security Council member who worked on Iran’s portfolio, said Iran’s surge of revenue amounts to “a green light for Tehran to take its sanctions relief and focus all their resources on crippling the one country trying to stop its nuclear weapons drive: Israel.”

Claire Jungman, chief of staff at United Against a Nuclear Iran, explained, “‘This surplus not only sustained them [Iran] but also significantly fortified their proxies,’ such as Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

This means Biden and Harris’ policies concerning Iran are responsible for its ability to finance Hamas’ terrorists, who on Oct. 7, 2023, brutally slaughtered over 1,200 civilians and took more than 200 people hostage. Some have been released, some have been killed, and numerous others are still in captivity today.

After Iran promised to send warships to the Gulf of Mexico in 2017, Biden and Harris allowed Tehran to do just that, with military exercises occurring in the Gulf from February to May of 2023. Harris and Biden “worked to keep quiet in the mainstream media” the military activity. Being obedient propagandist, the mainstream media “largely failed to cover the emergence of Iranian vessels in such proximity to the U.S. mainland,” noted Slingshot News.

So, having bought friends to the tune of $80 billion and having the threat of Donald Trump’s reelection, a president who would re-impose the sanctions on Iran, what do you suppose the mullahs might do to help Harris? How about hacking Trump’s campaign?

Aug. 10 the Trump campaign pointed the finger at Iran for hacking its internal messages. Not to miss their “me too” moment, Aug. 14 Google said Iranian hackers also hacked Harris’ campaign. On Aug. 20 U.S. Intelligence officials confirmed both campaigns were hacked. While the Iranian hackers provided Trump’s stolen internal documents to mainstream media outlets, no Harris documents seem to have been shared. In fact, Harris’ campaign is “not aware of any security breaches of our systems resulting from those efforts.”

Sept. 18 the FBI revealed Iran sent “sensitive” stolen documents by email to Biden associates and the media in “June and July.” Why didn’t the Democrats report this? Of course, it is also stated that “it is unclear whether the Biden campaign read or used the information.”

Harris’ campaign has denied any knowledge of the stolen Trump documents Iran sent to the media.

Trump stated, “Wow, just out! The FBI caught Iran spying on my campaign and giving all of the information to the Kamala Harris campaign. Therefore, she and her campaign were illegally spying on me. … To be known as the Iran, Iran, Iran case! Will Kamala resign in disgrace from politics? Will the communist left pick a new candidate to replace her?”

Trump’s campaign warned media outlets against reprinting any of the documents, saying this would be “doing the bidding of America’s enemies,” which would be par for the course for the mainstream media.

Speaking of par for the course, even the recent assassination attempt of Trump on the golf course may have Iranian ties. Mike Benz, a cybersecurity expert and former State Department official, stated, would-be assassin Ryan Routh “may have been part of an alleged Iranian plot to kill Trump that involved Iran and Pakistan … [for it] sounds like exactly the operation the CIA described a month ago. … Routh was seeking recruits from among Afghan soldiers who fled the Taliban. Mr. Routh, who spent several months in Ukraine last year, said he planned to move them, in some cases, illegally, from Pakistan and Iran to Ukraine. He said dozens expressed interest. He actually said thousands on his Facebook page. … [Routh was planning to purchase passports through Pakistan.] … So, Ryan Routh is bringing Pakistani nationals through Iran to his warfighting effort. … A month ago, the CIA said they had advanced knowledge of a plot to assassinate Trump that was connected to Pakistani nationals traveling through Iran. Now, you know, not to put the cart before the horse, but Ryan Routh sounds like exactly the operation the CIA described a month ago.”

Harris and Biden’s Iran-friendly policies allowed Iran to make $80 billion dollars as it funded terrorist activities against Israel. Harris and Biden allowed Iranian warships to play war games in the Gulf of Mexico. Harris and Biden didn’t tell anyone about receiving Iranian-hacked stolen documents from Trump’s campaign. Lastly, Harris and Biden’s $80 billion bought-and-paid-for friend, Iran, potentially hired an assassin to kill Trump.

So, this is the kind of friend you can buy for $80 billion.

When does the Kamala Harris/Iranian collusion investigation begin?