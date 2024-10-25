America has a serious problem when an incompetent person such as Kamala Harris is even considered to be a potential president. Her ability to communicate could be challenged by many homeless people in downtown America, people with minds clouded by substance abuse.

Yet here we are, days away from an election and polling gives her a chance at winning. At no time, in any election in the 18th, 19th or 20th centuries would Kamala Harris have been considered presidential material by a major political party. At no time would her candidacy make it through a primary. Of course, that is true today. Harris did not run in the primary. She was ordained as the presidential candidate by unnamed persons within the national Democrat Party leadership, an event that reflects poorly upon that party. Even Hitler was elected, although by only about 35 percent of the vote.

Her candidacy is a fairy tale in which the sorcerer tosses the bucket of water, and candidate melts away. At least in this world, at this time, we can hope for a modified fairy-tale ending. Otherwise, pain is going to engulf America.

Beyond the election, the nation has to ponder what has gone wrong. The institutions that sustain personal freedom and the free economic system have gone wobbly. A great number of Americans are in love with government, believe government is good and government is fair and our freedoms are our enemy.

Economic freedom means some people succeed, and some people fail, but everyone has the opportunity to shape their own destiny. The lovers of government advocate for DEI – diversity (racism), equity (dictatorship) and inclusion (no morality).

That philosophy is incompatible with Christianity and the constitution. How can people not see allowing the person next door to do nothing and prosper the same as the neighbor who bends his back and exhausts his muscles?

Perhaps the quandary is driven by the fact as individuals most of us no longer make things or build things. We have become a consumer society, not a productive one. We push pieces of paper and keyboard keys. Drive down any street in Middle America on a Saturday morning, and take a look inside the garages. At houses where cars are always parked in the driveway. The garages are filled to overflowing with useless plastic things. With a pick and a shovel a man can plant a tree and eventually have fresh fruit. With a college degree, what then?

A generation ago dad could fix anything that broke. A man was expected to be able to do that. Today, the guys at the 19th hole can be heard bragging they do not own a hammer or a screwdriver. Individualism is lost in the bargain.

Perhaps this is part of the reason why some Americans would even consider voting for Kamala Harris.

Elections do have lasting consequences. Franklin D. Roosevelt built the foundation for socialism in America. Today his Social Security impoverishes the builders and defenders of America. He bolstered reliance upon government. Dwight Eisenhower signed legislation creating the Department of Health, Education and Welfare. HEW spawned a vast socialist structure within the federal government that is now represented in a majority of the cabinet positions.

Both political parties share the responsibility of the power of government today. Democrats Kennedy and Johnson share responsibility for the Vietnam War. The Bushes share responsibility for the conduct of two wars and the current chaos in the Middle East. Of course America had to respond to the attack, but the structure and outcome of that response is unsatisfactory.

If one has witnessed a tragic accident, there are two responses. Some people will rush to help. Others will retreat a safe distance.

America has seen the manner of the man Donald Trump. He did not duck and run after being shot. He stood up, blood streaming down his face, and exhorted the crowd to “Fight. Fight. Fight.”

In a world with two wars ongoing and two war flashpoints in Asia, with economic inflation a threat to everyone, it would seem obvious one candidate has been tested and passed. The other has failed to even take the border integrity test. It is a mystery why this would be a close election.