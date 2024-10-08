It’s not what our presidential candidates tell us that is most troubling in this election. It’s what they won’t say.

Donald Trump refuses to say that he lost the 2020 election. He certainly knows that as far as the courts are concerned, he lost – and that’s all that matters. That is why he voluntarily left the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. What Trump believes is irrelevant even though the media and his opponent have tried to make it an issue in the 2024 election. For Trump it’s a matter of pride, and he is a prideful man.

“But what about January 6?” you ask. Despite what his political opponents – legal and otherwise – want us to believe, the record shows that he asked his supporters to march to the Capitol “peacefully.” Is it wrong to stage a demonstration in support one’s position? No. That is a right of every American, even the president of the United States.

A transcript from the House Subcommittee on Oversight reveals that a few days before the event Trump met with Pentagon officials. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff testified that Trump told the group, “Hey, I don’t care if you use Guard, or soldiers, active duty soldiers, do whatever you have to do. Just make sure it’s safe.” He was ignored.

Steven Sound, who resigned as chief of the U.S. Capitol Police a few days after the riot, told the Washington Post in an interview that it was security officials at the House and Senate who rebuffed his early requests to call in the Guard ahead of the protest because they were worried about the “optics.” Sadly, that riot could have been prevented.

Nevertheless, Trump still believes the 2020 election was stolen from him, and apparently he will not be persuaded to say otherwise, even if it costs him this election.

However, it is what Kamala Harris refuses to say that is even more troubling. We know that she is an avid supporter of abortion rights. Many people are. However, she refuses to tell us at what point that right should end, if ever: a moment before birth, a day, a week, a month?

Certainly, the only difference for a child involved at those ages is his or her place of residence. Every reasonable American knows that. That is why polls show that even though there is widespread support for abortion rights, that support does not extend to a time when a baby is able to survive outside the womb if he or she is allowed to be delivered and not killed in utero.

Abortion rights activists point out that only a small percentage of abortions are late-term. This is true. However, now that abortion has become somewhat acceptable and casually used as an alternative to birth control, that small percentage amounts to around 12,000 per year.

Abortion rights activists say that those are extreme cases involving the health of the mother or severe fetal anomaly.

There is no law that says abortions, or the reasons they occur, have to be reported. Therefore, the best information we have comes from those late-term abortionists themselves. In an interview last year with The Atlantic, Dr. Warren Hern, who has been doing late-term abortions for decades, says that half, or perhaps more, are purely elective. There is no medical issue for the mother or the child.

He admitted that, at times, he had to go into his office to compose himself (for obvious reasons) between these procedures. However, now he has gotten somewhat used to it. He also admitted that it was especially hard when the baby’s heart was still beating after being removed, even though he had injected the child with something to kill it a couple of days beforehand.

But wait! How could Hern and others do that? Weren’t there limits in Roe v. Wade – the Supreme Court decision that Harris wants to reimpose – to prevent third-trimester abortions except in extreme health circumstances? This is the lie that most reasonable Americans have bought. Because of the companion case to Roe, Doe v. Bolton, the definition of “health” in Roe was meaningless.

Abortions were legal under Roe for any reason up to the actual moment of birth! They still are in some states like Colorado where Hern’s practice is located.

Can’t we agree that this is barbarism? One candidate supports reasonable limits and will leave the matter to the states. The other candidate wants to reimpose a law with no limits. If that is not the case, she should tell us before the election.

