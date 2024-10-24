Pro-life organizations are speaking out against Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris after she stated she did not believe in religious exemptions for abortion.

Vice President Harris made the statement in an interview with NBC News Tuesday evening when asked directly if she would agree to any concessions on abortion such as religious exemptions. Christian and pro-life organizations are rallying against the candidate in response to her “pro-abortion” and “anti-religious freedom” stance.

“I don’t think we should be making concessions when we’re talking about a fundamental freedom to make decisions about your own body,” Harris said to Hallie Jackson Tuesday.

Wow. Kamala Harris says that she does not believe in any religious exemptions for abortion.pic.twitter.com/oOiJJOi6Ib — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 22, 2024

“Kamala Harris admits she would deny religious exemptions for abortions — forcing Christians to kill unborn children and seemingly doubling down on weaponizing the government to jail pro-lifers who pray outside abortion facilities,” CatholicVote said in an X post Tuesday. “Why would any Christian vote for her?”

Kamala Harris admits she would deny religious exemptions for abortions—forcing Christians to kill unborn children and seemingly doubling down on weaponizing the government to jail pro-lifers who pray outside abortion facilities. Why would any Christian vote for her? pic.twitter.com/QwoDLxUb0D — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) October 22, 2024

Harris has been accused by pro-life Christians of weaponizing the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act by using the Department of Justice (DOJ) to jail pro-lifers for praying outside of abortion clinics.

“Kamala Harris promises ‘freedom’ but then pledges to federally steamroll Americans into taking part in abortions against their will,” Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America posted to X. “Docs must perform them, taxpayers must pay for them, for any reason, in all 50 states, no exceptions.”

.@KamalaHarris promises ‘freedom’ but then pledges to federally steamroll Americans into taking part in abortions against their will. Docs must perform them, taxpayers must pay for them, for any reason, in all 50 states, no exceptions. pic.twitter.com/DHRHTd14xo — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) October 22, 2024

Harris has frequently dodged the question of whether she would support any limits on abortion, telling CBS News in a 2023 “Face the Nation” interview that “the women of America should be trusted to make decisions about their life and their body based on what they know to be in their best interest. It’s that simple.”

“So she’s not only pro-abortion, she is anti-religious freedom,” Ralph Reed, chairman of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, said on X. “Duly noted.”

So she’s not only pro-abortion, she is anti-religious freedom. Duly noted. https://t.co/vd1wv4gvIm — Ralph Reed (@ralphreed) October 22, 2024

Harris plans to highlight the abortion issue during a campaign stop in Texas Friday, according to Politico.

CatholicVote has previously sounded the alarm on Harris’ radical abortion stance, warning Catholics that her blatantly “anti-Catholic” agenda presents “clear and present danger” to Christians.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

