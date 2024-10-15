Illegal aliens are prohibited from voting in a presidential election, under a Republican-sponsored law enacted in 1996 and codified at 18 U.S.C. § 611. But illegal aliens are not told that, and many are falsely misled by Democrats to think they can vote in federal elections.

On Sunday, Trump posted about Biden-Harris’s new lawsuit against Virginia on his social media platform Truth Social that “One of the Greatest Examples of DOJ Weaponization is the fact that they are suing Virginia to put ALL of the Illegal Voters, which were fully exposed and removed by the important work of Governor Glenn Youngkin, back on the Voter Rolls.”

“Obviously, this was done so that they can CHEAT on the Election. So sad! What has happened to our once Great Country?” Trump added.

If merely one-tenth of 1% of illegal aliens cast a ballot in this election, it could illegally flip the outcome to Kamala Harris. That’s because she’s allowed 20 million new trespassers across our southern border, many of whom have settled in key battleground states like Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

Kamala Harris’s Department of Justice (DOJ) sued Virginia on October 11, and Alabama two weeks earlier, to block them from cleaning their election rolls of non-citizens. Some Leftist-controlled cities, particularly in deep-blue Maryland and Vermont, allow non-citizens to vote in local elections.

Foreigners who are here illegally will vote overwhelmingly for Kamala Harris, of course, because she provides them lavish benefits while Trump rightly pledges to deport them. Democrats falsely accuse Trump of supposedly subverting democracy, but it is Kamala Harris and her supporters who seek to rig this election by insisting that illegal aliens remain on the voter rolls despite the efforts of Republican-led states to attain voter integrity.

It is ironic that the same liberal-controlled DOJ that violated its traditional rule against bringing politicized prosecutions within 60 or 90 days of the election is now suing to prevent voter rolls from being corrected within 90 days of the election. It is appropriate and necessary to purge illegal voters from registrations during this Quiet Period, which Trump-haters have violated anyway with their own politically motivated court filings.

“Federal law has made it nearly impossible for states to verify the citizenship of voter-registration applicants,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton recently said. “Although it is a crime for a non-citizen to register to vote, federal law restricts states from requiring proof of citizenship, and state agencies like those we lead have limited means to verify voter citizenship in many cases.”

The Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushes back on the recent lawsuit against him by the Biden-Harris DOJ, as he should. “With less than 30 days until the election, the Biden-Harris Department of Justice is filing an unprecedented lawsuit against me and the Commonwealth of Virginia, for appropriately enforcing a 2006 law signed by Democrat Tim Kaine that requires Virginia to remove noncitizens from the voter rolls.”

Early voting is already in full swing in Virginia, a state that is home to many liberal federal workers but also numerous veterans and solidly Republican rural regions. The tallies of how many have voted early there are so encouraging that Trump might even win this Commonwealth and its 13 Electoral College votes, which would be icing on the cake.

The northern Virginia suburbs of Arlington and Alexandria are dominated by federal workers, and Biden won these areas by more than 80% of the total vote. But the early voting in these suburbs is less than half of what it was in 2020.

Yet early voting is higher than in 2020 in western Virginia, which is Trump Country. This region is more like West Virginia, which Trump wins by 40 points, so the uptick in early voting reflects a particularly high enthusiasm among Trump voters.

Trump campaigned in Pennsylvania again Monday night, observing that “WE win Pennsylvania, WE win this Great Commonwealth, WE are going to win the whole ball game.” Harris is also spending nearly all of her time campaigning there, with far fewer appearances than Trump’s rallies, as both sides focus on this “Keystone State.”

Pennsylvania public schools have been hit hard by an influx of illegal aliens who cannot speak English. Under Biden-Harris, the number of English Language Learner (ELL) students needing expensive special instruction to learn for the first time how to read, write, and speak in English rose by almost 40% between the 2020-21 and 2023-24 school years, despite overall student enrollment declining.

One might wonder how millions who do not speak English are able to fill out their ballots. Philadelphia County, where Democrats rack up an enormous margin to overcome their losses in most Pennsylvania counties, prints its ballots in Spanish and Chinese, and assistance while voting is also allowed there.