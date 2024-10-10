(NOT THE BEE) – The woman admitted to having started feeding the wild animals 35 years ago, but it has only been over the last six weeks that their numbers have swelled to such dramatic levels.

And the neighbors are unhappy with the furry invaders. “I’d say it’s been about the last month or so I’ve noticed it,’ said Wendy Cronk, who lives nearby. ‘I’ve had several raccoons in the yard recently. My dogs have gotten into scuffles several times with raccoons. I’ve even had to take one of my dogs to the vet after tussling with a raccoon. And I’ve also noticed there’s been a lot more hit raccoons up on the main road here.”

When authorities showed up to review the situation, they were stumped as to what do to actually resolve the issue. They suggested having a trapper come out and relocate them, but the woman said that was impossible as the trapper wanted $500 for each raccoon.