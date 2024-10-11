COVID-19, that modified bat virus first spotted near a Chinese research institute that was toying around with those dangerous pathogens, undoubtedly was and remains a threat to many people.

But the shots that the world’s pharmaceuticals created to battle it also have been found to be related to heart diseases and failures as well as a multitude of other health threats.

Now even the World Health Organization, that bureaucracy that worked with China first to conceal the threat, then demanded entire populations be forced to take the experimental COVID shots, has admitted that they are problematic.

To the point they now are being blamed for creating a side effect: “Monkeypox.”

It is Slay News that revealed the admission by the WHO, a part of the United Nations.

The report confirmed the “admission” is buried deep on the WHO’s Vigiaccess web page.

Among the “known” side effects of the use of Pfizer’s BioNTech vaccine, WHO now lists “monkeypox,” “smallpox,” and “cow pox.”

Along with a long list of additional threats.

“The website contains a database that lists all known side effects of all drugs and vaccines that have been approved for public use,” the report said.

The report adds, “They are listed under ‘infections and infestations’ that emerge as ‘side effects’ of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine.”

The report noted the website was working when the report was assembled, “However, a swift cover-up usually ensues when we draw attention to such things.”

The site noted it earlier reported a renowned German physician confirmed at the time the monkeypox “outbreak” was a hoax and it was just side effects from the COVID mRNA treatments delivered to patients.

It was Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg who said reports of a monkeypox “global emergency” was just “fearmongering.”

The report continued, “These bombshell developments emerged after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made a shocking admission about the monkeypox “vaccines.” As Slay News reported, the FDA quietly admitted that people who are unvaccinated for monkeypox could face “serious complications,” including “death,” if they come into “close contact” with those who have been vaccinated for the virus.”

It said, “Alarmingly, those risks are not limited to those who receive the shots as the side effects can also be suffered by unvaccinated people who have “physical contact” with the vaccinated.”