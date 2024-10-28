Perhaps the 2024 presidential race should be the sermon topic for Christian pastors all across the country in these last few days before the vote.

It’s because one of the candidates has exhibited a personality that is “militantly hostile toward Americans of faith.”

Those are the words of President Donald Trump about Kamala Harris, who, he says, has been “very destructive to Christianity and very destructive to evangelicals and to the Catholic Church.”

“She is your worst nightmare,” he said recently. “Much worse, much worse than Biden, and he wasn’t so hot.”

A new report from the Washington Stand explains how there is evidence for Trump’s opinion of Harris.

It cites her record of abortion and the LGBT ideology, especially the transgenderism agenda that includes doping children with chemicals and then doing surgical mutilations on their bodies.

Further, it comes from “repeated prosecution — both in the White House and prior to becoming vice president — of pro-life Americans and her complicity in targeting American Catholics with the FBI,” the report explained.

Trump has pledged to “stop the Biden-Harris administration’s weaponization of law enforcement against Americans of faith” and has said that “no longer will the DOJ and the FBI be allowed to target, persecute, or round up Christians or pro-life activists and throw them in jail for living out their religious beliefs,” it explained.

The report documented how most Democrats, including Joe Biden and Harris, have demanded more and more support for the nation’s lucrative abortion industry.

But Harris goes further, it said.

“Harris is promising more than just unrestricted abortion on demand: she’s promising to make American Christians carry out and pay for abortions,” the report charged. “In an NBC News interview on Tuesday, Harris was asked if she would consider ‘making concessions’ on abortion if she were to win the White House in order to garner support from pro-abortion Republicans like Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine).”

Her response was that no concessions were appropriate to protect religious rights when it comes to abortion.

NBC’s Hallie Jackson asked specifically about those accommodations, and Harris was adamant: “I don’t think we should be making concessions when we’re talking about a fundamental freedom to make decisions about your own body.”

The report noted Harris was unwilling even to consider using religious exemptions as an “olive branch” to the senators.

Harris insisted that a woman’s “freedom to make decisions about their own body, and that cannot be negotiable.”

Mary Szoch of the Family Research Council’s Center for Human Dignity confirmed immediately that Harris isn’t pro-choice, she is “pro-abortion. She wants to force everyone to perform abortions — even physicians who recognize that the killing of an innocent unborn child is murder and a grave sin — and she wants to force American taxpayers to pay for abortions.”

She warned, “No Christian can vote for her in good conscience.”

“This means that all Christian hospitals, healthcare providers, businesses, etc., would be forced to provide/cover abortion if she got her way. It would be the end of the First Amendment and religious liberty as we know it,” said the Center for Baptist Leadership.

That organizations executive director, William Wolfe, explained, “In the final moments of her floundering campaign, Kamala Harris has decided to drop the mask and reveal her deep-seated hatred for the unborn and all American Christians. There are so many things wrong with her recent comments, both morally and legally, that it’s hard to know where to begin.”

He noted she’s wrong on the Constitution, which contains “no ‘fundamental freedom’ to murder the unborn” and she also would destroy the First Amendment.

Her agenda, he said, is “nothing short of a satanic tyranny that flies in the face of everything America was founded on.”

CatholicVote questioned, “Why would any Christian vote for her?” with her agenda to “deny religious exemptions for abortions – forcing Christians to kill unborn children.”

And Ben Domenech, of The Spectator, noted, “Forcing Catholic hospitals, which supply care to some of the most vulnerable populations, to perform abortions or shut their doors is literally the most vile thing a major party candidate has ever endorsed.”

It was Carlo Vigano, formerly archbishop in the Catholic Church, who warned voters that Harris reports to Satan, in a stunning condemnation of a presidential candidate.

A commentary at the Washington Examiner pointed out that voters of faith should be alarmed.

“Harris is no friend to religious people, and she actively stood on the side of religious oppression while in Congress and during the last four years as vice president.”

The Examiner piece described Harris’ abortion agenda as “extremism.”

It explains, “The Democratic nominee for president believes in forcing religious healthcare providers to perform abortions, a procedure that goes against many of their deeply held religious beliefs. It’s further proof a Harris administration would be authoritarian and infringe on religious rights while masquerading as freedom-loving and tolerant.”

She previously sought to injure Christians and their community across the nation with her Do No Harm Act, the report said. At that time, she confirmed, “Tht First Amendment guarantee [of religious freedom] should never be used to undermine other Americans’ civil rights or subject them to discrimination on the basis of race, gender, sexual orientation or gender identity.”

In just the past few days Harris has suggested that people need to help God by voting for her, and that those who believe “Jesus is Lord” have no place at her rallies.