A top U.S. senator and legendary college football coach says former President Donald Trump actually has “a good chance” of winning the Democratic stronghold state of New York in the November presidential election.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., the former head football coach at Auburn University, the University of Mississippi, Texas Tech, and the University of Cincinnati, made the statement on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo.

“He told me a year ago, Maria, when we were playing golf one day. He says, ‘Coach, I’m going to have a great chance of winning New York.’ I said, ‘You’ve lost your mind.’ He goes, ‘You wait and see. We’re going to work New York hard, we’re gonna get the people and tell people the truth about what’s happening, and we’re going to clean our city and our states up around the country, and New York’s going to be one of them.’ So, hey, he’s giving it a run for it, and I think he’s got a good chance.”

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville: #Trump has a ‘good chance’ of winning state of New York in presidential race #Election2024 pic.twitter.com/LlJnxW6g8x — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) October 27, 2024

“Wow, that is incredible, if he were to take New York,” Bartiromo responded, as she noted large crowds of Trump fans waiting outside Madison Square Garden in New York City for a Trump campaign rally scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

New York has most often voted for the more liberal candidate in U.S. elections, and has been a safe haven for Democrats since the 1988 contest, with former President Ronald Reagan being the last Republican to take the Empire State in 1984, when he won a 49-state landslide. Trump lost New York state by more than 20 points in the previous two elections.

Bartiromo then asked Tuberville, who also sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee: “Do you think you could do a Republican sweep here?”

“I think we could – it’s going to be very close,” he replied.

“Again, I don’t know much about the House. I think the Senate – I think we’re going to get 51-54 seats in the Senate, just the work that I’ve seen over the last four or five months. And, of course, President Trump, he’s run a very the strong campaign the last three weeks, Maria.”

“He’s got to win. Our country is in such tailspin. The people that say they might not vote for Trump is the young people, and they’re voting against their future. I don’t understand that.

“I’ve been trying to tell all these young people across the country your future is at stake if you don’t elect somebody that believes in America, and believes in the Constitution like President Trump, you’re gonna have a tough time in life. So, looking forward to working, hopefully, with a lot of these young kids and getting them to vote for President Trump.”

