In the early morning hours of July 17, 1938, 31-year-old Douglas Corrigan topped off the fuel tank of his 1929 Curtis Robin monoplane, purchased for $310, a rickety aircraft so precariously patched together that friends dubbed it the flying jalopy.

Moments later, Corrigan climbed into the clouds above Floyd Bennett Airfield in Brooklyn, having filed a westward flight plan across the interior of the United States. Final destination? Long Beach, California.

Something, though, went wrong. Mega wrong. Twenty-eight hours and 13 minutes later, Corrigan landed near Dublin, Ireland. Flying across the Atlantic earned the young aviator the title, “Wrong Way Corrigan.”

For nearly 60 years, all the way to his death in 1995, Corrigan insisted he had been surprised to see the Irish instead of Californians when he taxied to a stop. “I’m Douglas Corrigan,” he said to the startled Irish, “Just got in from New York. Where am I?”

Everyone suspected, though. Well, let’s be honest. In truth, everyone knew that Corrigan had flown the wrong way on purpose. His insistence that he had simply misread his compass, made with the finest straight face he could muster to hide his secretly proud moment, was twinkle-eyed.

Wink, wink.

Ireland was his destination all along, at first announced and long dreamed of, then denied in order to make it possible.

When the government turned back Corrigan’s transcontinental flight request, postponing his dream of becoming one of the first dozen pilots to equal Charles Lindbergh’s transatlantic feat 11 years earlier, Corrigan announced his intentions to go back home to California.

Climbing into his flying jalopy with a few chocolate bars, two boxes of Fig Newtons and a quart of water, he took off for California, landing the next day in Ireland.

I write today, though, not about Wrong Way Corrigan, but about Wrong Way Kamala. During these last weeks prior to Election Day, Wrong Way Kamala is in mid-flight over her own ocean of hope, having flipped 180 degrees from her long held positions, knowing them to be unpalatable to mainstream, flyover America.

Kamala Harris’ political flight plan has changed from the positions she has long been on record embracing. She claims now to be for border security. Now, she’s for fracking. Despite videos declaring otherwise, she now claims to be against taxpayer-funded transgender surgery for prisoners and illegal immigrants, against defunding the police, against paying bail for violent BLM rioters, against confiscation of “assault weapons” and against abolishing private health insurance.

“KAMALA’S AMERICA,” WorldNetDaily’s electrifying 88-page Special Report is now available FREE for IMMEDIATE DOWNLOAD! Featuring courageous federal whistleblowers, exclusive research, shocking video clips and eye-opening analysis from Tucker Carlson, Victor Davis Hanson, Ben Shapiro, Newt Gingrich, Sean Hannity, Michele Bachmann and many others, it paints a truly mind-boggling picture of exactly what “KAMALA’S AMERICA” will look like if Harris becomes president. Download it NOW – for FREE … and share it widely before it’s too late!

Everyone suspects, though. Well, let’s be honest. In truth, everyone knows that Kamala’s campaign is flying the wrong way on purpose. Her insistence that she has simply, in the past, misread her own political compass and is now correcting course, made with the finest straight face she can muster to hide her secretly proud progressive agenda, is twinkle-eyed.

Wink, wink.

Her selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was her “wink, wink” nod to her progressive supporters who can’t stomach her recent embrace of more moderate positions. “Don’t worry. You may be sure that I have not abandoned my true progressivism. For now, just play along. Tampon Tim is your sign that I know I can’t accomplish anything unless I’m in power, and I can’t land this plane where I need it to be unless I deceive enough voters.”

Bernie Sanders admitted as much openly, that Harris’ campaign policy announcements are as temporary as they are necessary.

The propaganda media’s anybody-but-Trump bias is doing its best to hold her aloft in her intentionally wrong way flight, shielding her from scrutiny while magically transforming the tin lizzie of her political liability – she an intensely unpopular vice president installed atop the Democratic ticket without a single vote – into a sleek jet.

Will it work? Will Kamala be hailed as a hero on Election Day, as Corrigan was for his feat? Sailing back to New York, Corrigan arrived on Aug. 4 to a tumultuous greeting, New Yorkers lining lower Broadway for a ticker-tape parade eclipsing even that given to Lindbergh.

Here’s the classic cover of The New York Post on Friday, Aug. 5, 1938, “Hail to Wrong Way Corrigan!” printed backwards.

Despite his insistence otherwise, Corrigan achieved what he set out to do. Will Kamala?

I don’t think she will make it across the ocean of today’s churning political waters, despite the mainstream media’s enabling complicity.

I give Kamala a very slim chance of becoming the pioneering hero of progressivism she aspires to be.

If, though, I am wrong, and Harris is elected, forget the policy objectives she’s lying about in her intentionally wrong way campaign. Expect her, instead, to do all in her power to achieve what she has dreamed of and stood for her entire public life, relishing the applause and adulation of those who hate America.

Kamala’s true flight plan, announced at first and long embraced, has never been relinquished.

The good news is the evidence that Americans, seeing through Wrong Way Kamala’s plan, are ready to send her back home to the California where she was born, and helped ruin.