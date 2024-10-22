NewsNation host Chris Cuomo on Tuesday took aim at supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing them of attempting to stifle criticism against her to boost her chances against former President Donald Trump in November.

Since Harris launched her presidential campaign on July 21, after President Joe Biden dropped out and endorsed her, her approval rating has jumped by over 7% to 45.7%, according to the FiveThirtyEight polling average. Cuomo, on “The Chris Cuomo Project,” argued that it is misleading to portray Harris as an outstanding candidate, given her flaws and previous unpopularity, saying he disagrees with shielding her from criticism just because she’s running against Trump.

WATCH (Note there are two brief uses of profanity):

“Kamala Harris is not a godsend, all right? You people didn’t even like her six months ago. Now, all of a sudden, she’s black female Jesus, the way [former President Barack] Obama was black Jesus. And let me tell you something: he had a lot more going for him than Kamala Harris does,” Cuomo said. “And not just as firsts go, but his type of campaigning, his type of persuasion, his charisma, okay? He was imbued with things that she is not, and I don’t mean that as a criticism, it’s just a point of comparison.”

“And her process f***ed her also. There’s a convenience in it, but it f***ed her also because there are a lot of misgivings about her. There is an underlying feeling that she didn’t get this the right way,” he added. “She may not have won a primary, she didn’t even make it to the first round of primaries when she did run. And that is both fair and unfair at the same time.”

Harris secured sufficient support from Democratic delegates to become the party’s presumptive nominee in July, despite the vice president garnering virtually no primary voter approval. Left-wing voters and former President Bill Clinton adviser Doug Schoen said at the time that they had issues with the process.

“But look, this idea of, ‘Don’t say anything bad about her because Trump,’ I don’t buy that. I don’t buy that, and it’s not how you get to a better place. It’s a relative assessment. She has negatives, so does he. Does he have more? Yeah. He also has a way more intense following. That’s why this race is so tight,” Cuomo added. “Now, explain that to me unless you want to write off half this country as bigots. How do you explain it being so tight? Maybe you’re not as right about everything as you think you are. Maybe you should be a little bit more open to the people that you disagree with. Maybe they’re not all racists.”

Cuomo in September also defended the motivations of Trump supporters.

“Most of the people who support Trump are desperate to change the system, and they are willing to swallow everything that he isn’t because of what he is — which is a disruptive force of what they want changed,” he said. “Doesn’t mean that they’re just all bigots or that they all act like him or think like him or sound like him. They just want what he’s selling them, which is to change, disrupt and break the system.”

Trump currently holds leads over Harris in all of the top seven battleground states, according to the RealClearPolling averages.

