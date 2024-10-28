Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan went to a bar Saturday after a campaign event and appeared to begin talking about the presidential race when the pair realized press microphones could pick up their conversation.

Whitmer and Harris greeted locals at the bar before they sat to drink a beer and talk while patrons began watching and filming them on smartphones. The video, captured by C-SPAN, shows Whitmer offering to buy the vice president a beer, and Harris telling the bartender she’d have what Whitmer was having, after which the two began cackling.

WATCH:



“It’s an Oberon, and it’s made right here in Kalamazoo, which many are calling Kamala-zoo,” Whitmer told Harris. The governor then mentioned that Harris had a “great rally” that day, and “it feels better on the ground.”

At this point, Harris noticed that the reporters’ microphones could pick up on their conversation.

“Oh, we have microphones in here just listening to everything, I didn’t realize that,” Harris told Whitmer.

“You’ll bleep my F-words, I hope,” Whitmer told the reporters.

“We just told all the family secrets. Sh*t,” Harris said.

Harris has backed away from left-wing positions on health care, gun control, illegal immigration, fracking, and environmental policy that she held during her campaign for the 2020 Democratic Party nomination for president primarily through statements by campaign aides to reporters, and struggled to answer when pressed on the changes during an Oct. 8 “60 Minutes” interview.

The vice president has also been vague on many policy details during her campaign. Her campaign posted an “issues” section on its website, but it appeared to be a cut-and-paste from the reelection site for President Joe Biden.

Harris trails Trump by 0.2% in the RealClearPolling average of polls in the crucial swing state from Oct. 2 to 21, but leads by 0.6% when independent candidate Cornel West, Green Party candidate Dr. Jill Stein and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver are included in surveys.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!